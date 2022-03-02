Fans Troll Tristan Thompson With Khloe Kardashian Chants During NBA Game

Almost two months after Tristan Thompson confirmed he fathered a baby boy with Maralee Nichols, the NBA star received some flak from fans who chanted Khloe Kardashian’s name during an NBA game.

By Kelly Gilmore Mar 02, 2022 12:48 AMTags
KardashiansCouplesCelebritiesKhloe KardashianTristan Thompson
Watch: Maralee Nichols Says Tristan Thompson Hasn't Met Son

Tristan Thompson can call this a personal foul.

During the Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat game, the NBA star endured a bit of trolling from fans who chanted "Khloe" at him while he attempted to make a shot.

Although Tristan did successfully make the basket, it seems those in the crowd were more focused on his game off the court.

After all, in December 2021, Maralee Nichols filed a lawsuit against Tristan seeking child-related expenses after she claimed  they had consensual sex on his 30th birthday in March 2021—a time when he he was still dating Khloe Kardashian.

After a paternity test revealed that Tristan did father the baby boy, which E! News revealed Maralee had named Theo, the 30-year-old publicly took to Instagram to issue an apology to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who he shares daughter True, 3, with.

"I take full responsibility for my actions," Tristan wrote in a Jan. 3 Instagram Story. "Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

photos
A History of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship

Tristan then went on to address the "humiliation" he has caused Khloe. "Khloe, you don't deserve this," he admitted. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you."

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Sam Elliott Says Power of the Dog Is a "Piece of S--t" Western

2

Love Is Blind's Kyle Abrams and Shake Chatterjee Get Heated

3

HBO Pulls The Larry David Story At The Last Minute

As for Khloe? She's not keeping up with his drama. As she wrote in Feb. 2 Instagram story, she's "manifesting happiness and peace of mind."

Watch a brand new episode of Nightly Pop Monday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Sam Elliott Says Power of the Dog Is a "Piece of S--t" Western

2

Love Is Blind's Kyle Abrams and Shake Chatterjee Get Heated

3

HBO Pulls The Larry David Story At The Last Minute

4

Is Sydney Sweeney Engaged? See the Ring Raising Eyebrows

5

The Kissing Booth’s Joey King Is Engaged to Steven Piet