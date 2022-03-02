Fans Troll Tristan Thompson With Khloe Kardashian Chants During NBA Game

Watch : Maralee Nichols Says Tristan Thompson Hasn't Met Son

Tristan Thompson can call this a personal foul.

During the Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat game, the NBA star endured a bit of trolling from fans who chanted "Khloe" at him while he attempted to make a shot.

Although Tristan did successfully make the basket, it seems those in the crowd were more focused on his game off the court.

After all, in December 2021, Maralee Nichols filed a lawsuit against Tristan seeking child-related expenses after she claimed they had consensual sex on his 30th birthday in March 2021—a time when he he was still dating Khloe Kardashian.

After a paternity test revealed that Tristan did father the baby boy, which E! News revealed Maralee had named Theo, the 30-year-old publicly took to Instagram to issue an apology to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who he shares daughter True, 3, with.

"I take full responsibility for my actions," Tristan wrote in a Jan. 3 Instagram Story. "Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."