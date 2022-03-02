How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Celebrate Women's History Month

In honor of Women’s History Month, this March, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are providing grants to four organizations that focus on advancing gender equality.

March is set to be a big month for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

In honor of Women's History Month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be providing grants to four organizations dedicated to supporting women.

"Archewell Foundation is announcing a number of non-profit investments in leading organizations working to advance gender equity, build policies that empower women and families, ensure meaningful media representation for women," the couple shared in a statement March 1, "and provide women with a network of tools and support for gaining employment.

The four leading organizations are The Center on Poverty and Inequity at Georgetown University Law Center, National Women's Law Center, The 19th and Smart Works.

According to the parents of Archie, 2, and Lili, 8 months, they choose The Center of Poverty and Inequality for its research in helping marginalized girls in schools, hospitals, juvenile justice systems and more. The money will be dedicated to "recognizing and cultivating Black girls' leadership." 

Meanwhile, they are highlighting the National Women's law Center for its support toward women experiencing hardships throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and The 19th—a independent nonprofit newsroom—for its dedication to covering BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities. 

And Smart Works, a charity organization that helps coach women to get their dream job, received the grant for its research on unemployment issues affecting women.

During last year's Women's History Month, The Duchess worked with World Central Kitchen to provide meals to families in Chicago. To top off the meal, she whipped up lemon olive oil cake from scratch—with lemons from her own garden. 

In a letter addressed to the women who participated in the meal, Meghan and Harry wrote, "Our hope with this effort is to show that, when we all participate, even the smallest actions can have a ripple effect."

