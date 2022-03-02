Bender's Fate on Futurama Revealed

Watch : 2021 TV Guilty Pleasures: "Ted Lasso," "Click Bate" & More!

Don't worry everyone, Bender's futur(ama) is looking bright.

After John DiMaggio's delayed contract negotiations had fans questioning his character's fate, the voice actor revealed that he will be returning as Bender for Futurama‘s 20-episode revival on Hulu.

"I'M BACK, BABY!" DiMaggio said in a statement on March 1. "So damn grateful for the love and support of fans and colleagues alike during this whole time (especially my wife, Kate), and I cannot wait to get back to work with my Futurama family.

"#Bendergate is officially over," he continued, "so put it on the back of a shelf behind Xmas decorations, or maybe in that kitchen drawer with all of the other crap you put in there like old unusable crazy glue, or maybe even put it in a jar you save farts in. Whatever floats your boat, I don't care, you get the picture. I'M BACK, BABY! BITE MY SHINY METAL A––!"

Ahhhh, he really is back.