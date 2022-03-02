Four Teams Race to the Finish in Intense Amazing Race Season Finale Sneak Peek

These contestants are on an amazing race to one million dollars!
Four years and a pandemic later, The Amazing Race finally returned for season 33. Now, we are gearing up to see which of the four remaining teams will take home the big bucks during the season finale on March 2. But while we do that, let's take an exclusive first look at the finale, which features the remaining competitors as they race through Portugal and Los Angeles.
The final teams include father-daughter duo Arun and Natalia, internet personalities Kim and Penn, flight attendants Raquel and Cayla, and best friends Ryan and Dusty.
"Ryan and I, the lions, went hunting and we made a kill," Dusty says to the camera in the clip. "We're killing Cayla behind us, but now we're hunting for the main prize. The cape buffalo. Kim and Penn, we are coming for blood in first place."
But the Youtubers aren't going down without a fight. "This feels right," Penn says as he and Kim look for the flag.
And while both teams seem confident, the video shows that Raquel and Cayla are actually the closest to the finish line.
With COVID-19 and travel restrictions, it was impressive that The Amazing Race team was able pull this season off.
And host Phil Keoghan says that the cast and crew's safety was the "number one priority."
"Every time we take loved ones out into the world with us for The Amazing Race, we all feel a tremendous responsibility to create a safe environment…" Phil exclusively told E! News. "I am extremely proud of the team and how everyone turned up for testing when they were meant to and realized that getting through a pandemic like this, it is imperative to consider how your behavior impacts others, not just yourself."
Thankfully, the entire Amazing Race team made it through the season without contracting coronavirus.
"Knowing that everyone got back to their families without incident was cause for celebration," Phil added.
And though the show had to "adapt" in order to meet the protocols in place, Phil says that although protocols may change, the core values of the show will not.
"The Amazing Race [is about] amazing people going to amazing places…" he shared. "That will never change no matter what is thrown at us."
Tune into the season finale of The Amazing Race when it airs Wednesday, March at 9 p.m. on CBS.