Sam Elliott Says Power of the Dog Is a "Piece of S--t" in Scathing Review of Oscar-Nominated Film

Watch : Kirsten Dunst & Fiance Jesse Plemons Talk Working Together

It's safe to say that Sam Elliott isn't Jane Campion's No. 1 fan.

The 1883 actor made that abundantly clear when discussing the director's Netflix movie Power of the Dog on the Monday, Feb. 28 episode of WTF With Marc Maron podcast. In the last 10 minutes of the show, he called the film a "piece of s--t," decrying its portrayal of cowboys in the early 1920s.

He seemed to specifically take issue with Benedict Cumberbatch's character, Phil Burbank, being a closeted homosexual, which inspires his animosity towards his sister-in-law Rose (Kirsten Dunst) and nephew Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee). Elliott said that Campion could not possibly understand the motivations of a cowboy when she was born and raised in New Zealand.

"What the f--k does this woman from down there know about the American West?" he exclaimed, before discussing the film location, "And why in the f--k did she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana? And say this is the way it was? That f--king rubbed me the wrong way, pal."