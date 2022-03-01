An It Girl's Guide to Budget-Friendly Spring Break Style

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We don't know about you, but we're ready to trade our home office view for one that includes sandy beaches and crystal blue waters.
If you already have your spring break plans finalized, you might be in the market for some vacation-ready clothes and accessories. Whether you're planning on staying horizontal on a beach, hiking, hanging poolside or enjoying a weekend out on the town, we rounded up everything you'll need—from trending swimsuits and cover-ups to chic hats, jewelry and dresses.
Below, you'll find 30 Instagram-worthy pieces to help you look like an It Girl while enjoying some R&R!
Swimsuits
LA Hearts by PacSun Green Laurel Cutout Halter One Piece Swimsuit
Green is all the rage right now, so why not treat yourself to this unique cut-out design!
Paloma Floral Strapless Bikini
If you're going somewhere tropical, a suit from Frankies Bikinis is a must! They have a wide selection of on-trend styles and inclusive sizing to help you feel and look your best. We love this floral bikini!
Romwe Women's Plus Size Bikini 3-Piece Set
We've never seen a matching bikini and cover-up set we didn't love, and this one is no exception!
MOOSLOVER Women One-Shoulder High Waisted Bikini
This high-waisted bikini is available in a bunch of colors to match your wardrobe's color scheme.
Brinlee Contour
The combination of the halter-neck tie and cut-out details makes for an Instagram-worthy suit.
Cover-Ups
Multicolored Long Sleeve Crochet Dress
Crochet is another summer trend you're going to be glad you shopped early! We love this '70s-inspired dress.
Ekouaer Women's Swimsuit Beach Cover Up
You don't have to break the bank to have a chic poolside look. This shirt cover-up comes in 42 colors, too!
America Stripe Crochet Cover Up Pants
With a drawstring, elastic waist pull-on fit, you can feel free to indulge on your vacay without any guilt.
CUPSHE Women's Cream White Hollow Out Sleeveless V Neck Cover Up
Make sure to pack a chic cover-up like this one if you're going to be lounging poolside.
Dresses
Superdown Kasey Mesh Mini Dress
Looking for a groovy fit for dinner? This mini dress is calling your name.
Dokotoo Women's Deep V-Neck Ruffle Dress
This top-rated dress comes in a variety of prints and colors, and it's under $50. Score!
AFRM Portia Dress
Match your dinner fit to the sunset! We love the plunging neckline and print on this dress.
Naked Wardrobe One-Shoulder Cutout Sheath Minidress
If you're hitting the town on your vacation, this mini dress needs to be in your suitcase.
BerryGo Women's Embroidery Pearl Button Down Dress
Besides the price, we love how this vacation-ready dress comes in 24 colors and prints!
Matching Sets
SAFRISIOR Women’s 2-Piece Set
This set from Amazon is a no-brainer! It's the perfect off-duty look.
Grab Your Passport Hot Pink Two-Piece Swim Cover-Up Jumpsuit
Available in white and three rosy hues, this two-piece jumpsuit is a mood! Wear it together or mix-and-match the pieces with other wardrobe staples.
Barbra Set
This set is definitely on our wishlist! It will keep you looking cute after you take a dip in the pool or ocean.
Speedy High Waist Floral Biker Short
If you're planning on staying active during spring break and getting in a few hikes, we suggest this adorable set from Frankies Bikinis.
Get Away Fauxchet Set
Available in seven hues, this crochet set will have you looking chic AF, especially if you pair it with a cute silk headscarf!
Camila Coelho Ellis Top
This ribbed knit set is perfect for dinner or a night out with the girls!
Sandals
ASOS DESIGN Wide Fit Forget Me Not Sporty Flat Sandals with Pearls in Black
Sandals don't have to be boring! This pair is equally sporty and chic, and won't break the bank.
ASOS DESIGN Wide Fit Fame Woven Jelly Flat Mules in Green
These mules are a great designer dupe! Plus, they'll help you add some color to your outfit.
Open Edit Sheena Sandal
If you're looking for a dressier sandal for dinner or special occasions, this puffy-banded silhouette is a great budget-friendly option.
Kaanas Coco Sandal
Go from the sand to the bar in style and comfort with these braided sandals. Not to mention, they'll go with everything!
Accessories
Rectangle Sunglasses (3-Pack)
This is an incredible deal! You're getting three super cute shades for only $16.
Sexy Sequins Bra Body Chain
Dress up your bikini with a fun body chain! Need some inspiration on how to rock one? These celebs will show you!
ASOS DESIGN Medium Polysatin Headscarf in Checkerboard Print
Protect your scalp from harmful rays while making a fashionable statement on the beach with this checkerboard scarf!
Duper Square Oversized Sunglasses
Retro shades are still in, so pick up this oversized pair for yourself!
Mary Kate Arm Band
Arm cuffs are going to be this summer's hottest accessory! We love this simple yet eye-catching design.
Piper Printed Wide Brim Bucket Hat
Don't forget to lather up with sunscreen and wear a wide brimmed hat to protect your skin from sun damage.
Monogrammed Straw Bag
Get every member of your spring break squad matching straw bags to hold all of your beach must-haves! These customized bags make a great gift!
