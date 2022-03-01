17 Unbelievable Under $50 Deals From Express' Extra 50% Off Clearance Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Happy first day of March! We're here to help you start the month off right by bringing you a sale that you definitely don't want to miss. For a limited time only, Express is holding a big Clearance Sale where you can take an additional 50% off styles that are already up to 60% off. With discounts that huge, you just know you're going to find some incredible deals.
For instance, these $128 duster cardigans, which shoppers say are super soft, come in three colors and all three are $40 right now. If you're looking for some bold and bright colored tops, several bodysuits are on sale right now for less than $20. Whether you're shopping for casual looks, a new work outfit or something for a night out, Express has something for you. Right now, you may even find something at a really amazing price.
We've rounded up some of the best deals under $50. Check those out below.
Express Body Contour Scoop Neck Thong Bodysuit
Love bright bold colors? You'll want to snag a couple of Express' best-selling Body Contour Scoop Neck Thong Bodysuits. There 10 colors on sale right now for an extra 50% off, and Express shoppers say they're comfortable, super flattering and hold everything in. It's a must-buy for us!
Express High Waisted Pleated Ankle Pant
These High Waisted Pleated Ankle Pants are so so sleek and stylish. They come in over 10 colors including that beautiful flamingo pink, emerald green and cobalt blue. They're originally $80, but you can snag these for as low as $30. Don't pass this one up.
Express Body Contour Double Layer High Neck Thong Bodysuit
You really can't go wrong with a bodysuit, and the Body Contour Double Layer High Neck Thong Bodysuit comes highly recommended by hundreds of Express reviewers. According to shoppers, the bodysuit is extremely soft, versatile and perfect for night or day. There eight colors on sale right now including this flamingo pink.
Express Cozy Notch Collar Duster Cardigan
Express' Cozy Notch Collar Duster Cardigan is soft, lightweight and perfect for throwing on during cooler days. According to one review, it gets compliments all the time. There are four colors available and you can get it today for as low as $40.
Express Mid Rise Supersoft Twill Bootcut Columnist Pant
Need new pants for work? Express has you covered! Their Mid Rise Supersoft Twill Bootcut Columnist Pants are originally $80, but you can get them today for just $40. They come in multiple colors including blushing mauve, gray and brown. Shoppers love how comfortable and stylish these are.
Express Slingback Ballet Flat
These Slingback Ballet Flats are so chic and timeless, you can pretty much wear these year round. They're padded, made of faux suede and they come in two colors. Right now they're on sale for just $15. We wouldn't hesitate to add these to your bag.
Express Supersoft Cardigan
Express' Supersoft Cardigan is a wardrobe staple that you can wear on so many occasions. It comes in five colors including oatmeal heather, pink and sand. It's originally $70, but it's on sale today for just $20. Such a good deal!
Express Seamed V-Neck Tunic Sweater
If you want a sweater that's more casual and laid-back, you may want to consider Express' Seamed V-Neck Tunic. It comes in four neutral options and the oversized fit makes it super comfy. According to Express reviews, it's the perfect lazy day sweater.
Express Strong Shoulder Side Cutout Mini Dress
Express' Strong Shoulder Side Cutout Mini Dress is the perfect night out dress. It features a stylish side cutout and comes in three colors. Sizes range from XXS to XL. For just $25, you'll have a dress that you'll be wearing time and time again. That's a great deal.
Express Body Contour Cropped Square Neck Tank
Express shoppers love this cropped swear neck tank. It's sculpting, the colors are beautiful and it's just so versatile. Throw it on under your favorite blazer and you'll look so chic. Plus, it's on sale for just $15. You can't get any better than that.
Express Fitted Double Layer V-Neck Tee
If you're in need of some basic v-neck tees, you're in luck! You can get this tee in blushing mauve for just $12.
Express Body Contour Sweater Pencil Skirt
Want to stand out in the best way possible? Express' Body Contour Sweater Pencil Skirts are sexy, sleek and come in a bold cobalt blue and bright flamingo pink. They're originally $80, but they're on sale today for just $30. It's such a great piece to have in your wardrobe if you want to give your outfit a nice pop of color.
Express Ribbed Wrap Front Tunic
This stylish wrap front tunic is perfect for work. It comes in seven colors, and it's on sale for $25.
Express Silky Sueded Jersey Ruched T-Shirt Dress
Express' Silky Sueded Jersey Ruched T-Shirt Dress is highly versatile and perfect for the upcoming warmer months. According to reviewers, the dresses are super flattering and comfortable to wear. They come in over 10 colors and are on sale for as low as $25 today.
Express Body Contour Sweetheart Cropped Sweater Cami
Express' Body Contour Sweetheart Cropped Sweater Cami is super cute, thick and perfect for everyday use. You can do so much with this, the possibilities are endless. There are four colors available, but the white and cobalt blue will get you the best deal.
Express Relaxed Dolman Sleeve Cardigan
We're all about cute sleeves, they can really take a basic cardigan to the next level. That's what you get with Express' Relaxed Dolman Sleeve Cardigan. It's originally $68, but it's on sale right now for just $25.
Express Solid Portifino
If you need of a go-to top for work, Express' Solid Portifino top is a must-have It comes in so many different colors, and you can get it for as low as $17.
