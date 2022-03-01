Your First Look At the Cutest New Addition to The Masked Singer Season 7

Watch : Jenny McCarthy on If Donnie Wahlberg Would Do "Masked Singer"

This character looks like they give beary good hugs!

Season seven of The Masked Singer is just around the corner. But before it's March 9 premiere date, E! News got an exclusive first look at one of the costumes that will be gracing the stage—and we're already obsessed.

Miss Teddy—one of 15 costumes—is a giant cuddly orange bear with rosy cheeks and a shiny pink bow, who plays on Team Cuddly. On this season—which has no wildcards—Miss Teddy will be joined on Team Cuddly by an astronaut rabbit named Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth, Thingamabob and Lemur.

Other costumes previously revealed have included a Highland Terrier named McTerrier, a frog prince called The Prince, and a firefly named—you guessed it—Firefly, all on Team Good.

Team Bad will feature a green cyclops named Cyclops, a snake named Queen Cobra and a gold ram named Ram.

Finally, Jack in the Box and Ring Master will also be joining the group for their shot at the golden trophy.