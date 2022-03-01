Blake Shelton Shares Rare Insight Into His Relationship With Gwen Stefani's 3 Kids

Watch : Gwen Stefani's Never-Before-Seen Reaction to Blake Shelton Proposal

Blake Shelton can be happy anywhere with Gwen Stefani and her boys.

While he may be one of country music's biggest stars, The Voice coach firmly believes that there are much bigger things in his life than a singing career. In fact, the most important part may be his relationship with Gwen and her three kids Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8 (with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale).

"What I've been looking forward to doing for the last four or five years…is eyeing that timeline, that part of my career, where I just need to start stripping some things away," he shared with Lon Helton during the Country Radio Seminar. "You gotta get some life in there, and marrying Gwen, I've married into a family. She's got three boys...and all of a sudden you go, there's other stuff."

While Gwen initially had doubts Blake would be interested in having a serious relationship with a mom of three, the "Honey Bee" singer embraced the opportunity to form a bond with her sons.