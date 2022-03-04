Why Before the 90 Days' Ximena Is Not "In Love" With Fiancé Mike

Watch : "90 Day Fiance" Sneak Peek: Love Lost in Translation

As Taylor Swift would say, this relationship "got lost in translation."

Or maybe it was a masterpiece until Ximena tore it all up. Mike and Ximena's relationship on TLC's Before the 90 Days has been rocky for quite some time. And now, in an E! News exclusive sneak peek, we get a first look at what the future holds for the pair.

In the clip, Mike video calls his friend Nelcy and asks her to help him translate what his fiancé said to him.

"We had a conversation last night," Mike explains, "saying like, now she doesn't love me anymore."

The night prior, Ximena told Mike that although she loves him, she's not in love with him.

"How do I explain it?" Ximena asks Nelcy in Spanish. "For me, love is a big word, and if I don't feel it, how can I say I'm in love with you? I need time and he doesn't understand me."