Why Before the 90 Days' Ximena Is Not "In Love" With Fiancé Mike

As Taylor Swift would say, this relationship "got lost in translation."
Or maybe it was a masterpiece until Ximena tore it all up. Mike and Ximena's relationship on TLC's Before the 90 Days has been rocky for quite some time. And now, in an E! News exclusive sneak peek, we get a first look at what the future holds for the pair.
In the clip, Mike video calls his friend Nelcy and asks her to help him translate what his fiancé said to him.
"We had a conversation last night," Mike explains, "saying like, now she doesn't love me anymore."
The night prior, Ximena told Mike that although she loves him, she's not in love with him.
"How do I explain it?" Ximena asks Nelcy in Spanish. "For me, love is a big word, and if I don't feel it, how can I say I'm in love with you? I need time and he doesn't understand me."
But Nelcy isn't having it.
"The thing that bothers me a little bit is that like things were very different when he was here before he met you and you were there before meeting him in person," the friend says, "and then it was like when you met him, everything changed."
"But it's like how he acts, how he is," Ximena explains. "I lay down to sleep and I feel like someone is watching me. I wake up and he's there staring at me like a weird bug."
Even Mike's friend couldn't help but laugh at that comment!
As Ximena continues, saying that Mike "likes to burp" and is "sluggish" and "pigish," Nelcy becomes visibly aggravated.
"Look, she's not even like happy to be near you, I don't think," Nelcy tells Mike. "I personally wouldn't want to be with somebody like that."
Fed up with the situation, the friend asks Ximena point blank, "If you don't want to be with him, doesn't it make you feel bad that you've taken all the money that he's given you?"
We can't wait to see what happens next when Before the 90 Days airs Sunday at 8pm.