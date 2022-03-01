See Sarah Lancashire Bring Julia Child to Life in Delightfully Decadent HBO Max Series

Watch : 2021 TV Guilty Pleasures: "Ted Lasso," "Click Bate" & More!

The only bad thing about HBO Max's new series Julia is that we can't eat the food.

The streaming platform released the first trailer for Julia, a show about Julia Child, on Tuesday, Mar. 1, inspiring feelings of hunger and a deep desire for a bowl of French onion soup. In addition to detailing her show The French Chef, "the series explores a pivotal time in American history—the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women's movement, the nature of celebrity and America's cultural evolution. At its heart, the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with a shifting power dynamic."

In the preview, actress Sarah Lancashire plays the beloved chef, who tells her husband Paul Childs (David Hyde Pierce), "At this stage of my life, I want to feel relevant." So, she sets out to promote her French cookbook on her own, advocating for herself in the face of criticism and negativity.