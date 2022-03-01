Queen Elizabeth II Seen for the First Time Since Death Hoax

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II Tests Positive for Covid-19

No need to royally panic.

Nearly two weeks after testing positive for coronavirus—and being the victim of a viral death hoax—Queen Elizabeth II held not one but two virtual meeting with foreign ambassadors on March 1.

Dressed in a bright green dress and a pearl necklace, Her Majesty spoke with Carles Jordana Madero, ambassador from Andorra, and Kedella Younous Hamidi, ambassador from Chad.

Just last week, the monarch had canceled her engagements, with a Buckingham Palace spokesperson explaining that she was "still experiencing mild cold like symptoms."

Which aren't as bad as the world—or a handful of people on the Internet—thinking you had died. On Feb, 22, Hollywood Unlocked claimed the Queen had died at the age of 95. And though a senior royal source told NBC News she was very much alive, the website's founder and CEO stood by his reporting.

"Regarding the Queen Elizabeth story…" Jason Lee, who told Buzzfeed News he heard the news from a guest at the wedding of British Vogue editor in chief Edward Enninful, wrote on Instagram. "1. I've never lied. 2. I've never been wrong. 3. I trust my sources. 4. I have yet to see an official statement from the palace saying otherwise. 5. I'll be at the Donda concert tonight with YE."