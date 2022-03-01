Love Is Blind's Shake Chatterjee Accuses Kyle Abrams of Being a "Serial Cheater"

Watch : Ladies of "Love Is Blind" Season 2 REUNITE in Las Vegas

These two are continuing to Shake the table.



Just days after Love Is Blind season 2 stars Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee and Kyle Abrams traded a few jabs on Instagram, Shake has re-entered the chat once again. And this time, he's taking aim at Kyle's romantic life outside of the Netflix dating show.



"Hey @KyleAbrams10," he wrote alongside an E! News' Instagram Story photo of the two on Mar. 1. "You're a serial cheater and everyone in Chicago knows it. Hope your 6 pack makes up for your lack of loyalty." E! News has reached out to Kyle for comment and has not heard back.



If you're wondering why these two former contestants aren't exactly, um, peas in a pod, allow us to catch you up. After the verified Instagram page for the series teased the upcoming Mar. 4 reunion, Kyle (whose fiancée Shaina Hurley broke up with him before the season's end) commented on what's to come, writing, "Just me enjoying the train wreck."



The message didn't sit right with Shake (who was left at the altar by his fiancée Deepti Vempati) since he replied to Kyle directly, "translation: you're a little bihh."