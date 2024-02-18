You Won't Believe These Celebrity Look-Alikes Aren't Actually Related

Ready to do some double takes?
Because, sometimes, when it comes to stars like Bryce Dallas Howard and Jessica Chastain, we're not toally sure whow we're lookign at. And we're not alone. In fact, Bryce's famous dad Ron Howard even once mistook Jessica for his own daughter on a red carpet. It happens!
Those two are far from the only Hollywood pair to be considered doppelgängers, just ask Nina Dobrev and Victoria Justice. Plus, a fan has mixed up Reese Witherspoon and Carrie Underwood, while Isla Fisher once cut and pasted Amy Adams' face over hers for her family's holiday card. Oh, and then there was that time Katy Perry decided to play into the uncanny resemblance between her and Zooey Deschanel.
So, let's put some stars side-by-side to see just how similar they look (and manifest) some new projects in which they could play siblings.
We'll take a buddy comedy starring Daniel Radcliffe and Elijah Wood ASAP, please!
As the Harry Potter alum has even confessed, "Though we are both short, pale, blue-eyed and brown-haired, I would say we don't actually look alike. But the idea of us is exactly the same."
See for yourself below...
A version of this article was first published on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 5 a.m. PT.