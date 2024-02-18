You Won't Believe These Celebrity Look-Alikes Aren't Actually Related

It was no coincidence the actresses were both cast in Barbie.

"I've been getting told for years that I look like the girl from Sex Education, who is Emma Mackey," Robbie told BuzzFeed in a July video. "She plays one of the Barbies in the movie pretty much because [director] Greta [Gerwig] and I thought it would be funny. We were gonna do like this whole joke about us looking similar."

She continued, "Then once we got all dressed up as our Barbies, we were kind of like, 'We don't actually look that similar.'' When she's got her brown hair and I've got my blonde hair, we don't look that similar. So we didn't put that joke in the movie. But when people come up and say, 'I loved you in Sex Education,' I just say, 'Thank you. Thank you so much.'"