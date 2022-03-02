You Won't Believe These Celebrity Look-Alikes Aren't Actually Related

Ready to do some double takes?
March 2 marks Bryce Dallas Howard's 41st birthday. And no, not Jessica Chastain. But hey, sometimes they do get confused. In fact, Bryce's famous dad Ron Howard even once mistook Jessica for his own daughter on a red carpet. It happens!
Those two are far from the only Hollywood pair to be considered doppelgängers, just ask Nina Dobrev and Victoria Justice. And a fan once mixed up Reese Witherspoon and Carrie Underwood, while Isla Fisher once cut and pasted Amy Adams' face over hers for her family's holiday card. Oh, and then there was that time Katy Perry decided to play into the uncanny resemblance between her and Zooey Deschanel.
So, let's put some stars side-by-side to see just how similar they look/manifest some new projects in which they could play siblings. We'll take a buddy comedy starring Daniel Radcliffe and Elijah Wood ASAP, please!
See for yourself below...
A version of this article was first published on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 5 a.m. PT.