10 Meshki Finds Under $30 That You Need in Your Closet ASAP

As someone who loves to shop, enjoys watching reality TV, and actively pursues a good deal, it was only a matter of time before a I stumbled upon Meshki. Almost every time I watch one of my shows and I wonder where someone got her outfit, I do some sleuthing and I end up on the Meshki site, getting my shop on. Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay wore a Meshki dress to the most recent reunion taping. The Bachelor contestant Gabby Windey wore a super chic chocolate brown look from Meshki, rocking a corset top with matching leather pants on a recent episode.
Meshki is the must-shop site for anyone who wants to be on-trend, wear high-quality clothes, and stick to their budget. In fact, their sale section is full of so many gems, including a $30 and under section. There are so many fashionable styles that look expensive, but they're actually super affordable. Here are some must-shop options that your closet is longing for.
Meshki Yvonne Crop Top
This top is so simple, but so incredibly chic. This is the ideal layering piece that can be styled in so many different ways. It also comes in six other colors.
A loyal shopper shared, "These tops are such a great basic to have in my wardrobe, I wear a size (S) and have them in a variety of colours now. I've found the overall quality good... On my body, these tops have just the right amount of fabric in them to be worn cropped or pulled down a bit to sit at my waist and the fabric is buttery soft."
Another customer said, "First of all the Top looks amazing!!!. I'm a petite and the fit is just perfect. The quality of the material is thick and silky smooth. Going to buy more in different colour. TOTALLY RECOMMEND."
Meshki Grace Popcorn High Neck Long Sleeve Boxy Jumper - Baby Blue
This long sleeve top is incredibly soft and cozy. How much do you love this baby blue color?
"Absolutely loved this! Its super warm and cozy. Perfect for lounge wear or even out with a cute pair of jeans during those colder months," a Meshki shopper said.
Meshki Amira Fringe Pants
If you want to make a statement, wear these fringe pants. You cannot beat this discount. These pants also come in nude and white, which would be perfect for a bride's bachelorette party ensemble.
Meshki Abbey Midaxi Cut Out Dress
This cut-out dress is part-midi, part-maxi, and it's all fashion. The cut-out trend is still going strong and this dress is perfect for a summer night or a vacation. In the cooler climates, you can throw on a leather jacket and some booties to make this work. This dress also comes in yellow.
Meshki Hannah Moose Ribbed Oversized Knitted Hoodie
This is the perfect combination of a sweater and sweatshirt. It's incredibly soft, cozy, and fashionable. What more could you want in a top?
A shopper shared, "I wish they carried this in more colors. The top feels like the ultimate winter comfort. It's very soft, verrryy warm, and fits nicely. I really enjoy the oversized aspect as it adds to how comfy the top is."
Another said, "I absolutely love this knitted hoodie. The slight Oversize fit is perfect and it's so soft. I love the color as well!"
Meshki Ayesha Cut Out Singlet
This top is giving Euphoria vibes isn't it? This can easily go from casual coolness to a glamorous night out. It also comes in brown.
Meshki Cameryn High Waisted Bike Short
You can't have too many pairs of biker shorts. Whether you need these to work out or hang out, you can't beat this price. This light blue color is gorgeous, but there are a few others to choose from.
"Classic staple, so comfy! Cannot complain about anything! Amazing quality," a Meshki shopper said.
Another customer raved, "I love these pants. It's so hard to find a good quality biker shorts for petite women with an *ss. I f*cking love these pants I am buying more, and I want a matching bra if they have."
Meshki Bobbie Ribbed Front Tie Crop Cardigan
Tie-front cardigans are everywhere these days. This looks great tied up with a bow or you can leave it open. You can even layer it over a tank top or crop top. This top also comes in orange.
A Meshki customer said, "Super cute! Pair w a bralette and you're ready to go."
Meshki Marina Terry Towelling Long Shirt
This shirt can easily work as a coverup poolside if you leave it open. Or you can button it up and wear it to work. Or you can go in between and just tie it up with a pair jeans. This super soft top has such versatility and it comes in three colors.
A shopper said, "Such good quality and so comfortable. Would definitely recommend buying this piece. Perfect for many chilled occasions and is super cute."
Meshki Taylor Unisex Cosy Long Shorts
You just found your new go-to pair of shorts for hanging around the house, running errands, and working out. These are unisex and they come in six additional colors.
"LOVE THE QUALITY," a Meshki shopper said. Another wrote, "very thick and inside is soft woolly fabric. love the length especially. pockets are really nice and deep too."
