Ryan Reynolds Shares How His Anxiety Makes Him Feel Like a "Different Person"

From afar, it looks like Ryan Reynolds has all the confidence in the world. But in a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the 45-year-old actor shared how the self-assurance he exudes on the outside doesn't always match how he feels on the inside.

"I've had anxiety my whole life really," he said during the interview, which aired Feb. 27. "I feel like I have two parts of my personality that one takes over when that happens."

Looking back at some of his talk-show appearances, including those on Late Night With David Letterman, Reynolds recalled how he "would always be nervous" before going onto the stage.

"I remember, I'd be standing backstage before the curtain would open," the Deadpool star continued, "and I would think to myself, 'I'm gonna die. I'm literally gonna die here. Or, the curtain's going to open and I'm just going to be a symphony of vomit. Just like, something horrible's gonna happen.'"