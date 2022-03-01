Blake Lively Is a Cotton Candy Queen at Red Carpet Event With Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively is ready for her Lover era.
The actress was spotted in a goddess-like dress at the The Adam Project premiere in New York alongside husband Ryan Reynolds on Feb. 28.
Her Atelier Versace gown boasted layers of pastel colored fabric draped to make a flowing silhouette. The jaw-dropping dress also featured a plunging neckline. Blake topped off the look with statement earrings, stacked bracelets, a pink purse and silver heels.
As for her glam, Blake's makeup artist Kristofer Buckle exclusively tells E! News that the way Blake styles herself is "rare in the business."
Kristofer said Blake's style was inspired by Bridgette Bardot and Sharon Tate's late 1960s aesthetic. Specifically with a "smokey chocolate eye and brown lashes paired with a softer lips." The artist added, "Blake always steers the ship when it comes to her looks."
Dishing on the finer details, Blake's manicure maven Elle Gerstein tells E! News that her nails tonight "were taupe with soft coral shades by Lechat."
Ryan looked dashing as well in a gray pinstripe suit with a white button-up shirt while celebrating the release of his new film, with Blake by his side for support.
Ryan has gushed about his wife's impact on his creative work many a time. In November 2021, the Free Guy actor dedicated part of his acceptance speech to Blake while being honored at The WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards as an entertainment and entrepreneurship innovator.
"I want to thank my wife, Blake," Ryan said. "She is a genius, she is a renaissance woman and she pushes me in ways that I never imagined I'd be pushed."
— Reporting by Spencer Lubitz