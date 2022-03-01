Dominic Fike Responds To The Internet Roasting His Euphoria Finale Performance

Watch : 9 Things to Know About "Euphoria" Star Dominic Fike

Dominic Fike set the Internet ablaze with his acoustic musical performance during the Euphoria season two finale—and now the actor himself is getting in on the fun.

Dominic, who plays Elliot on HBO's monster hit, performed an original song for a total of three minutes and 21 seconds (we counted!) during the Feb. 27 episode. The tune was in honor of Rue, played by Zendaya, and paid tribute to their rollercoaster of a friendship.

The song was as poignant as it was surprising. "Us against the world / Just a couple sinners makin' fun of it all," he sang. "If I keep you here / I'll only be doing it for myself."

With Rue standing by, Elliot continued: "You and my guitar / I think you may be my only friend. I gave it all to see you shine again / I hope it was worth it in the end."

Whether or not the song itself was worth it, the memes that resulted from it certainly were! Almost immediately, social media started lighting up with jokes about Elliot's spontaneous musical stylings.