Dominic Fike Responds To The Internet Roasting His Euphoria Finale Performance

Dominic Fike set the Internet ablaze with his acoustic musical performance during the Euphoria season two finale—and now the actor himself is getting in on the fun.
Dominic, who plays Elliot on HBO's monster hit, performed an original song for a total of three minutes and 21 seconds (we counted!) during the Feb. 27 episode. The tune was in honor of Rue, played by Zendaya, and paid tribute to their rollercoaster of a friendship.
The song was as poignant as it was surprising. "Us against the world / Just a couple sinners makin' fun of it all," he sang. "If I keep you here / I'll only be doing it for myself."
With Rue standing by, Elliot continued: "You and my guitar / I think you may be my only friend. I gave it all to see you shine again / I hope it was worth it in the end."
Whether or not the song itself was worth it, the memes that resulted from it certainly were! Almost immediately, social media started lighting up with jokes about Elliot's spontaneous musical stylings.
Befuddled fans posted messages like "Euphoria really gave us a scene with Elliot singing like we would give af" and "All the questions left unanswered bc Euphoria writers wrote in Elliot singing for 27 minutes...ok."
Not to be deterred, Dominic decided to embrace the attention rather than run from it. On Instagram, he posted a handful of the memes and videos to his 3.1 million followers, finishing up with a message reading: "The internet remains undefeated. I am humbled."
His favorite jokes included musical clips from Camp Rock, Glee and Victorious.
In a behind-the-scenes featurette, Euphoria composer Labrinth revealed that the song was actually written by him and Zendaya.
"Me and Zendaya were actually sitting in each other's kind of spiritual energy and space," he said. "And we're getting to inspire each other to make something fresh."
Dominic, who is actually singing and playing guitar in the show, was part of the collaborative process, as well. "Dominic came in and jumped on the score pieces we were working on and played some guitar, because he's a great guitarist," Labrinth said. "The cast is not just acting, they're part of the music now."
Per HBO, the season two finale of Euphoria was seen by 6.6 million viewers across all platforms, proving that whether you loved or hated the song, the music—and the memes— will live forever.