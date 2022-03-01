Alleged Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev Sued by Diamond Family Over Impersonation

Watch : KJ Apa's Best Dating App Tips

Simon Leviev has swiped his way to a lawsuit.

The subject of the mega-popular Netflix true-crime documentary The Tinder Swindler is being sued by the Leviev family, according to the document obtained by E! News on Feb. 28. In the documentary, he was accused of pretending to be a member of the Leviev family to attract women on the dating app Tinder, before allegedly taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from his victims.

In a statement to E! News, Chagit Leviev, the daughter of Israeli diamond magnate Lev Leviev and an heiress to the family's fortune, said the multi-million dollar lawsuit aims to get Simon (born Shimon Hayut) to "face justice and get the sentence he deserves."

"Shimon Hayut is a fraud who stole our family's identity and has tried to exploit our good name to con victims out of millions of dollars," she said in a statement to E! News on Feb 28. "He has no relation to the Leviev family and has no affiliation with our company LLD Diamonds."