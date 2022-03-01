1883 Creator Hints That Yellowstone's Hit Spin-Off Was A One and Done Season

Watch : Kevin Costner Talks Bigger Picture of "Yellowstone" at 2022 SAG Awards

This news may be sadder than the season finale—and that's saying a lot.

On Feb. 27, season one of Paramount+'s 1883, starring Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Sam Elliott, came to a close. And now, the series creator Taylor Sheridan is hinting at what's up next for the Dutton family—but unfortunately, a second season doesn't seem likely.

"I created this peek through time to show you this one specific journey," he told Deadline in an interview. "I'm not someone who likes to tie everything up in a bow and explain how everyone lived happily after, or didn't."

"I'd rather you imagine it," he continued, "and wonder what Thomas and Noemi made of their lives. You never get to see how James and Margaret move on. You did seem them in a flashback as having moved on, and so that's what I cared to explore."

Basically, he wants to leave us on a cliffhanger.