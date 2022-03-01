Why Sofia Carson Says Her Deeply Personal New Album "Filled in the Blanks of My Story"

Watch : Sofia Carson Talks Love for Cher, Britney Spears & More: My Music Moments

It's goin' down: New music from Sofia Carson is about to descend upon us.

Although she has released a handful of singles throughout the years, the 28-year-old actress-singer is finally ready to drop her first-ever album. Aptly titled Sofia Carson, the record features a collection of songs—six of which were co-written by Sofia herself—that are reflections of her biggest role models in life, including her mother Laura Char.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, the Descendants star broke down the deeply personal record, its lead single "LOUD," and how prolific songwriters like Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran inspired her to create concept album that culminates into an epic story about love.

"My mom is the single most important person in my life and I owe everything that I am to her," she shares, adding, "She is to me the epitome of a loud woman and she raised her daughters to believe that to be a woman is to be synonymous with strength, and she's my everything. Growing up, the role models that I admired were women who were trailblazers—women like Cher, like Barbra Streisand."

Read on for Sofia's conversation with E! News to get an inside look at the making of her debut album.