Naya Rivera's Family Privately Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Naya Rivera's family is settling a wrongful death lawsuit over the Glee actress' accidental drowning.

According to online court records obtained by E! News, a settlement was filed on Feb. 24. A hearing is scheduled for March 16, where matters of the settlement will be heard in front of a judge, who needs to officially sign off.

In a statement to E! News, counsel for the estate of Naya as well as her 6-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey confirmed that all parties have entered into a global settlement, which is subject to approval by the Ventura Superior Court.

"Through this settlement, Josey will receive just compensation for having to endure the drowning of his beloved mother at Lake Piru," the statement read. "Though the tragic loss of Josey's mother can never truly be overcome, we are very pleased that the monetary settlement will significantly assist Josey with his life beyond this tragedy."

On July 8, 2020, Naya went missing after she took her son out boating at Lake Piru. An investigation was launched to find the actress after authorities found her son alone on a boat in the middle of the lake. After a days-long search by law enforcement and emergency personnel, Naya was found dead on July 13.