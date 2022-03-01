How Angus Cloud First Reacted to Euphoria's Heartbreaking Season 2 Finale

Warning: The below features spoilers for the season two finale of Euphoria.
Euphoria creator Sam Levinson didn't just break viewers' hearts with that season two finale.
In an exclusive chat with E! News, Euphoria star Javon Walton revealed how he and on-screen brother Angus Cloud learned of the deadly end for season two. As Walton explained, Cloud's Fezco (a.k.a Fez) character was originally supposed to die as Euphoria's sophomore season came to a close.
But, a day or two before filming, Levinson alerted the on-screen brothers that Walton's Ashtray would actually be the one shot by the police in the last episode. "He rewrote the script," he exclusively shared, "the whole thing of me in the bathtub, the crazy shootout, like, pretty much the day before. It's pretty crazy."
And while most actors would be relieved to not be killed off a hit TV show, Walton revealed that Cloud had the opposite reaction. "He was the one that was down die," he continued. "He was the one that was down to take the shot. So he was really sad when he knew that I was gonna die."
However, as Walton clarified to E! News, he isn't entirely sure that Ashtray is dead. While the scene was pretty telling, with Ashtray being shot by the police with a target between his eyes, viewers didn't actually see the young drug dealer pass away.
"It's kind of left up in the air for now," he added. "If there's one person that can survive being shot, it's definitely Ashtray. He's one badass kid."
But, if his time has come to an end on Euphoria, Walton noted that he's just grateful for the experience, sharing, "It's done wonders in my career."
Still, Walton will miss working closely with Cloud and the rest of the cast, adding, "They were all so great to work with."
Before you get too emotional, just know that Walton won't be gone from our small screens for long, as he has a role in season three of Umbrella Academy. Though Walton couldn't tell us much about his new character, he did share that filming the Netflix series wasn't the same as working on Euphoria.
"It's a completely different skill set," he said of filming the superhero show. "You bring a different emotion to absolutely every character. And the sets are so different."
Euphoria is available to stream on HBO Max.