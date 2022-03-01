Meet the Struggling Couple Turning to Terry and Heather Dubrow for Help

Watch : Terry & Heather Dubrow Help Couple Who DON'T SPEAK Anymore

The ultimate power couple is sharing their secrets for a successful marriage.

But will Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow's efforts be enough to save another couple's marriage? That's what they're determined to find out on E!'s 7 Year Stitch. As part of the special, the Botched doc and Real Housewives of Orange County star will set out to help Chris and Kathleen, who, as they explain in this sneak peek clip, are on the brink of divorce.

In fact, according to Kathleen, she and her husband have reached a point where they "just don't speak anymore."

And when they do talk, a fight is sure to break out. "I go to work, I work hard all day, I come home and I get attitude from him," Kathleen says. "And then I immediately snap back at him and then he's a jerk and I'm a bitch and it goes on for days. It just feels like the same argument and nightmare going on over and over."

The couple doesn't just argue about petty things, either. As Chris tells Terry and Heather, he "doesn't have much of a choice" when it comes to Kathleen's exuberant spending, and he's still holding onto anger over one particularly disastrous purchase that required the couple to "take out a couple loans."