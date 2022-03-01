Real Housewives Star Margaret Josephs Shares “Life-Changing” Beauty Products From Amazon

We included these products chosen by Margaret Josephs because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Margaret is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you love watching The Real Housewives of New Jersey and you've been curious about how the ladies get camera-ready for filming, Margaret Josephs has the answers to all of your questions. The RHONJ cast member said, " I'm showing you some of my favorite beauty products. I just want you to know how I get ready for filming and my favorite little beauty things that I use from Amazon" during a recent Amazon Live session.
Marge shared her must-have products, including a couple that she described as "life-changing," and she shared her application tips to get Real Housewives-level glam at home.
TL;DR: these are Margaret's most-loved picks.
1. Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment- 80,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
2. Olaplex No 6 Bond Smoother- 28,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews
3. Nippies Nipple Covers- 14,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
4. Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, Face Cream & Makeup Primer- 7,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
5. Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara- 6,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
6. Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray- 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews
7. Conair SelfGrip Rollers- 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Velcro Rollers
"I don't naturally have the best hair, so what do I do? You always see me in rollers. Velcro rollers happen to be the best thing in the whole world. Do you guys use velcro rollers? If you don't, you have to, in multiple sizes. Not only do they make your hair fluffy, but they also smooth your hair out. They take the headache out of blow drying. I use all different sizes. I've been using them for years."
"Velcro rollers are for really any hair type. You may not have realized that they smooth out your hair. I learned that trick from my friend's mother when I was little. She used velcro rollers all the time. I swear by velcro rollers. They smooth out my bangs. I absolutely love them. I put them in right after I blow dry my hair."
Margaret shared three different types of rollers:
1. Conair SelfGrip Rollers- 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
2. Anfaso Jumbo Size Hair Roller Sets- 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
3. Conair Mega Self Holding Rollers- 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
"I bleach the crap out of this hair. When you're always doing stuff to your hair, there are a lot of different products that people use. I like to use Olaplex because my hair dresser told me it was great. I test out everything. I buy every product under the sun. Olaplex is amazing. It doesn't weigh my hair down, and I have fine hair. This great."
"This is a treatment that you can do when your hair is not feeling well. You can use it once a week or once every two weeks depending on your hair."
This hair product has 80,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's an E! Shopping Editor favorite and it has also been recommended by Kathryn Hahn and Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke.
Olaplex No 6 Bond Smoother
"This is a treatment I put on my hair after I get out of the shower before I blow dry it. It's a bonding situation. It's a bond smoother, so you don't get the frizzies. I just really love to use this all the time."
This bond smoother has 28,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Margaret's co-star Melissa Gorga uses this too. It's also been recommended by Marianna Hewitt and Never Have I Ever star Richa Moorjani.
Spornette Italian 2.25 inch Round Boar Bristle 854
"People buy expensive brushes. I don't buy expensive brushes. This is the best brush. It's made with natural boar bristles. It's great. It comes in all sizes. It's perfect. It doesn't pull your hair out. It's good for your hair. It's so perfect for me. It's great."
Eve Lom the Original Balm Cleanser & Muslin Cloths Bundle
"I'll tell you how I got good skin, and I know everyone is going to say 'Marge, you got a facelift.' That's not why. The facelift helped me with sagging and drooping jowls. Skin is a whole different story. I bought this when I was on vacation in Puerto Rico. It looks like Vaseline. It's a balm. It smells absolutely amazing. It takes your makeup off. It feels so good. It's British. It comes with these little cloths. You put it on your face dry to take your makeup off and rub it in. Then you put the cloth under water and put that on your face. It feels like you're getting a treatment. It's so good. It feels like a spa day when you use it. I do this twice a day. It feels so good. It's a very sophisticated way of doing everything."
SiO Beauty Eye & Smile Lift
"Before I put on my moisturizer and everything else, I put on these Sio beauty patches on. If you have any puffiness or anything, these silicone eye patches are perfect. I like to put these on under my eyes before I go out. It diminishes the appearance of fine lines and it's very soothing. I just think they're great. They're reusable. They keep everything really smooth."
SiO Beauty Plunging Neckline - Overnight Reusable Silicone Smoothing Patches for Neck and Chest
"They also have patches for your chest. My chest gets wrinkled from the sheets, so you can put these in your chest."
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, Face Cream & Makeup Primer
"What moisturizer do I use? Some people use really expensive ones. This one does double duty. A lot of people don't know about this. I learned about this from one of my makeup artists. It's amazing. It's a cream concentrate, but it also doubles as a makeup primer. It works great. It lasts a long time. It's easy to travel with as well. This is a great, cooling under eye cream as well. It's great to put on before putting on your makeup. I use it all the time. It's cooling and it feels so good."
This moisturizer has 7,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Margaret and Teresa Giudice don't agree on much these days, but they both use this moisturizer. Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney uses this moisturizer. Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Porsha Williams recommended this, not just once, but two times. The Bachelor alum Catherine Lowe uses this moisturizer/primer. Kourtney Kardashian has recommended this product too.
Embryolisse Radiant Eye Cooling Stick
"If you have time for this in your routine, this makes your face feel really great. If you're eating a lot of salt the night before and you're eating a lot of McDonald's, like I do and you feel like you need some lymphatic drainage, use this."
SiO Cryo System- Cold Therapy Facial Massager and Serum
"This is cold and you can do a little gentle massage on your face. It does lymphatic drainage and it does some lifting. It actually feels great. You can actually see the difference if you do one side first. Use this on your jawline too. It actually feels really good. It's nice to take care of yourself, then you're better for everyone else."
SiO Cryo Body Cream- Deeply Moisturizing, Anti-Aging Lotion Formulated For Multifunctional Full-Body Skin Contouring, Toning & Smoothing With Premium Cryotherapy Ingredients
"This is a great body cream. It's very thick and emollient. They just came out with this and it's great. I love it. It's great for crepey skin, if you're of a certain age. Even if you're not of a certain age and your skin is dry, you can use this. If you tan or don't tan, use this. Sometimes my skin looks a little flaky on my legs. It's a great jar of cream. The transformation is gonna fabulous."
Secret Clear Gel Antiperspirant and Deodorant, Vanilla (Pack of 2)
"No one wants to stink, right? I've been using the same deodorant forever. My husband Joe [Benigno] sniffs my armpits. I know that's not attractive. It just smells so good. You guys will absolutely love it. It smells so good. I've been using it for years. I'm addicted. I buy tons and tons of it."
Queen V The Spritzer pH Balanced Rose Water Spray for Women- Deodorizing + Freshening Spray for Feminine Health (Set of 2)
"This is a little private area spritzer to make you feel fresh. It has a little rosewater and it's very refreshing. Nothing to be ashamed of for women. It's a product a lot of people don't know about, but it's had amazing write-ups. It's natural. It doesn't cause any irritation. It smells great. It's very refreshing. You'll just feel refreshed. I absolutely love it. It gets sold out a lot. You'll absolutely love it. Keep it in your purse for traveling or to use after the gym."
Comptoir Sud Pacifique Vanille Coco Eau de Toilette Spray,
"Just so you know, my perfume, I've been wearing for twenty-something years. It's Comptoir Sud Pacifique. Everybody asks me about it. I wear the Vanille Coco. Everything they do is vanilla-based. It smells like you're on a vacation. It smells unbelievable. I'm obsessed. I spray it all over. You'll be addicted. I promise you."
Margaret Josephs recommended this as a gift pick in another Amazon roundup as well.
Vita Liberata Body Blur HD Skin Finish- Wash-Off Body Makeup Instant Fake Tan
"There are some tricks that I've even taught my makeup artist. There's one thing that no one knows about. If you buy one thing today, get the Vita Liberata Body Blur. I swear by this. This is something I have forced everybody to get. It is life-changing. I mix it into my foundation. I use the NARS Sheer Glow Foundation."
"This makes everything smooth. It adds a tint and it makes you glow. It's actually meant for your legs and your body to add a little tan. It hides any imperfections and it looks great. I really swear by it. It has good coverage. I mix a third of it into two thirds foundation."
"This is really life-changing. It comes in a big tube and a little really goes a long way." This product has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
NARS Sheer Glow Foundation
"This foundation is not too heavy. It is an amazing foundation."
Nars SPF 30 Broad Spectrum Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer
"I put on foundation if I'm going to an event or if I'm filming. If I'm just running around for the day, I use the NARS tinted moisturizer, also mixed with the Vita Liberata Body Blur. This is more lightweight than an actual foundation. This is amazing, if you don't need heavy coverage."
Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer
"This is my ultimate favorite concealer that I die for and I can't live without. I doesn't go anywhere. It stays put. I've tried every concealer under the sun. It's amazing. This has such a variety of shades. We conceal all over. You can use it as a primer for your eyeshadow. You can use it wherever you get red. I also put a little between my eyebrows. This is hard to find in stores. I'm happy it's on Amazon."
Shay Mitchell uses this in her 58-step beauty routine. The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss and Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson both use Tarte concealer.
Hourglass Ambient Lighting Bronzer
"This is another one of my favorite products by Hourglass. It's great. I love the way it looks. It's so pretty. It's perfect on so many skin tones and it's a great bronzer and a powder. This gives the right amount of sheen without looking shiny. You can use it as a contour too. Marge Sr. started using it too. She just looks so much better."
MAC Eyebrow Styler Brow Pencil Lingering
"It's very hard for blondes to have a good eyebrow pencil. Eyebrows really frame the face as one of the most important features. This is the ultimate color for blondes. I've used this for 13 years. I'm very loyal. This color is just so perfect."
NARS Duo Eyeshadow, Sugarland
"I buy a lot of NARS just because it has staying power. I always have to replace this. The colors are perfect. I like a nice shimmer. These are neutrals with a little bit of color. The Sugarland shade is so good. I like to do a lighter lid and a darker crease/corner. These are good basics to keep around because they're nice neutrals that look good on every skin tone."
Lilly Lashes Miami- Reusable Up to 25 Wears
"Just so you know, I don't have good eyelashes. I had eyelash extensions for years. They ruined my eyelashes. I have to wear fake eyelashes before I put my mascara on. I've been wearing strip lashes forever. These are my favorite lashes in the whole universe. They're reusable. I use them ten times. You just have to keep them clean, which is really easy. They're really worth it. They look fluffy. They look fresh. Everybody always asks about the lashes I'm wearing. They're literally magnificent. The quality is very very good. They make your eyes look so big and open. They really change the way you look."
"I literally wear these every day."
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara
"I have this great mascara from Too Faced, which is perfect. I use it all the time. This plumps up the eyelashes I do have left. It's great. You'll love love love this mascara. it really sells out all over. When I saw that it was on Amazon, I was so happy. It's perfect."
This mascara has 6,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Duo Quick-Set Clear False Strip Lash Adhesive, Dries Invisible- 2 Packs
"The best eyelash glue is Duo. I love. I always use the clear. A lot of people like to use the black glue. I don't because then if you screw up when you're putting on the lash, it's very messy. I like the clear glue."
This glue has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Charlotte Tilbury Cheek To Chic Blusher Love Glow
"This is the blush that I use. I feel like this blush is universal. It's the perfect perfect color. It's from Charlotte Tilbury. It's beautiful. It's the right color. It looks like I'm naturally blushing. This looks good on every skin tone. It's one of Charlotte Tilbury's bestsellers. It lasts a long time. I love it. It's so good. This is a great everyday blush because it's not heavy."
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Kissing Fallen From the Lipstick Tree- Kim K W
"Everyone always asks me what lipstick I use. It's the best lipstick in the entire universe. It's the best neutral nude. It's Kim K W by Charlotte Tilbury. It's so fabulous. You're gonna absolutely love it. I've used it for years. Charlotte Tilbury has a lot of great, classic colors. Kim K W happens to be my favorite. It's the top nude for me. You're gonna love it. It's the perfect nude. It's literally the best thing ever."
Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Lip Bath Gloss Lip Enhance and Plumping Effect Pillow Talk
"I use the Charlotte Tilbury gloss. It's not too too shiny. I love the way it smells also. It's great to go over any of your lipsticks. It's a nice neutral."
Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
"I put this on after my makeup is done. This is amazing. This is by Urban Decay. It's the All Nighter Setting Spray. This is a spray that I put on to set my makeup. I absolutely love it. I just love it. It sets everything. This is a must. It will make your makeup last the entire day. I keep it with me whenever I travel, everywhere I go. Every makeup artist uses this. It's magnificent. This is so fabulous. You have to get it. It's literally life-changing. It's so good. I love it."
Lisa Barlow has recommended this too. Nina Dobrev uses this setting spray and so do our E! shopping editors. This is one of our favorite beauty fixes and sweat-proof makeup essentials. This spray has 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nippies Nipple Covers for Women– Adhesive Silicone Pasties With Travel Box
"Since I got my boob lift, I don't have to wear a bra as much. These nipple covers are amazing. They're great. I just love them. They're perfect. If you don't want your nips to stick out, this covers everything. They're reusable. I've used them endless times. They come in a few different flesh tone colors. They're amazing. They're silicone. They go over your lips so perfectly. They work amazingly well. They cover your nipples very well. These are so fabulous. I love them."
These nipple covers have 14,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
If you're looking for more Amazon beauty recommendations from RHONJ stars, check out these picks chosen by Teresa Giudice.