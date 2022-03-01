2022 SAG Awards

Mare of Easttown Actor Ned Eisenberg Dead at 65 After Cancer Battle

Ned Eisenberg passed away at the age of 65 on Sunday, Feb. 27 after privately battling cancer for the past two years, his spokesperson told E! News.

Law & Order fans are saying goodbye to the star behind Roger Kressler. 

Ned Eisenberg died at the age of 65 over the weekend after battling cancer, his spokesperson confirmed to E! News.

The Mare of Easttown actor passed away on Sunday, Feb. 27, in his New York home, with his agents at Nicolosi & Co. also confirming his death.

His wife Patricia Dunnock opened up about his cancer diagnosis in a statement after his death, saying, "As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins—cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family."

Ned is best known and recognized from his role in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in which he played defense attorney Roger Kressler for two decades. Fans may also remember him for his guest starring roles such as Lou Rabinowitz in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Vito Decanio in The Blacklist, Craig Hallman in The Good Wife and Marty in 30 Rock.

One of his final roles is expected to air on March 15: He's expected to play Judd in the third season of Adult Ed., according to his IMDb.

Moving Violations co-star Jennifer Tilly tweeted about Ned's death, reflecting on her time working with the actor on one of her first movies in 1985.

"Just great all-around good guy," she said on Monday, Feb. 28. "Always in good spirits, no matter how difficult the timing conditions were. He kept us laughing."

Along with the heartfelt caption, she posted a photo of the two from the film, showing Ned—who played Wink Barnes—at the age of 28.

Ned has worked as an actor for over four decades, landing his first role in The Exterminator as Marty. Since then, he collected 77 total acting credits in TV and film.

He is survived by his wife Patricia and son, Lino Eisenberg.

