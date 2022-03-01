Thomas Rhett's Hopes and Dreams for His Daughters Are Music to Our Ears

Watch : Thomas Rhett Gushes Over Daughters & Wife Lauren Akins

Man it feels good to be a girl dad again and again.

When Thomas Rhett isn't performing across the nation or writing new songs, the country singer is soaking up every little moment with the four daughters he shares with wife Lauren Akins.

And as fans savor any glimpses of his family life on social media, Thomas Rhett makes it clear that what you see is what you get.

"We love hard and it is our goal in life to exude kindness," he exclusively shared with E! News. "That's how our parents taught us how to be and that's what we're trying to instill in our kids."

With International Women's Month officially here, the 31-year-old also wants all of his children to know that Dad will be a huge cheerleader for whatever they choose to pursue. At the moment, Willa Gray, 6, and Ada James, 4, are into riding horses while Lennon Love, 2, can't stop singing Frozen and Encanto songs on the family's karaoke machine. As for 3-month-old Lillie, Thomas Rhett thinks she's a little too young to understand all of life's possibilities.