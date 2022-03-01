Thomas Rhett's Hopes and Dreams for His Daughters Are Music to Our Ears

Man it feels good to be a girl dad again and again.
When Thomas Rhett isn't performing across the nation or writing new songs, the country singer is soaking up every little moment with the four daughters he shares with wife Lauren Akins.
And as fans savor any glimpses of his family life on social media, Thomas Rhett makes it clear that what you see is what you get.
"We love hard and it is our goal in life to exude kindness," he exclusively shared with E! News. "That's how our parents taught us how to be and that's what we're trying to instill in our kids."
With International Women's Month officially here, the 31-year-old also wants all of his children to know that Dad will be a huge cheerleader for whatever they choose to pursue. At the moment, Willa Gray, 6, and Ada James, 4, are into riding horses while Lennon Love, 2, can't stop singing Frozen and Encanto songs on the family's karaoke machine. As for 3-month-old Lillie, Thomas Rhett thinks she's a little too young to understand all of life's possibilities.
But if you ask the Grammy nominee for his philosophy, it's a simple one: If you can dream it, do it!
"I just want to be there in such a way just as their support system and their person that encourages them in anything they want to do," he explained. "Whatever they're passionate about in life, I want to be just as passionate about it with them. I want to dive into their hobbies and their passions and be that friend with them that they can say, ‘My dad really encouraged me in anything.'"
Thomas Rhett added, "I just want them to know they are loved the older they get and that they can trust their dad with any information and anything they want to tell me."
Another person they can always rely on is "super woman" Lauren. While Thomas Rhett says each of their kids "have a little bit of me and a little bit" of his wife, she may deserve more credit.
"My wife moms with such patience and with such grace without ever asking for anything in return, and I feel like our kids just watch Lauren be super woman and they want to help her and they want to love on her," he said. "My wife is one of the most loving human beings in the world and has one of the kindest hearts that I know. I'm already starting to see that development in my little girls as well and that's one of the things I could not be more proud of."
Married since 2012, the high school sweethearts have been through so much during their love story. But as Thomas Rhett teamed up with Fritos for their "Down for Everything" campaign, he couldn't help but reflect on how his wife made him more adventurous.
"I met my wife when I was 16 years old. She has been the person that has encouraged me to break out of my comfort zone in every level," he said. "I feel like I've done things in my life, strictly to impress her, that have made me a very adventurous person. Whether it's hiking or fishing or skydiving or scuba diving or whatever that may mean, we've kind of adapted that with our kids as well. We've kind of become that family that kind of loves to try new stuff."
And as someone who has "eaten Fritos ever since I could walk," Thomas Rhett couldn't pass on the opportunity to be part of the brand's first commercial in 20 years.
"I grew up with my grandparents who would make me Frito pie and crumble up Fritos and put them on top of my chili, and those are things I'm now doing with my kids," he said. "You get to pass down that kind of stuff to your kids. It's just a really special campaign to be a part of, and I'm glad to be the face of that."