Botched Patient's Illegal Fillers Caused a Hole in Her Face & More "Nightmares"

Watch : Woman Undergoes 5 Surgeries for Inflammatory Cheeks

Not the cheeks she was hoping for.

Facial fillers gone terribly wrong have Gina seeking the Botched doctors' help on the Mar. 1 episode of the hit E! series.

During a consultation with Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif, the new patient and former neurologist explains how a colleague offered to do fillers for her.

"I thought I was getting Restylane or Juvéderm," Gina explained in the sneak peek above. "It was silicone."

Gina got injections in both of her cheeks, but somehow only her left side ended up receiving the silicone. Gina and her husband eventually concluded it must have been "two different injections" or "two different products."

For years later, the horrifying effects began to materialize under her left eye. "All of a sudden it just went boom and there there's just huge granulomas," Gina shared, revealing a photo of the giant swelling on her cheek.

Dr. Dubrow explained, "When you get a granuloma, which is a foreign body inflammatory reaction, that typically happens between six months to a year. The fact that Gina didn't start developing those granulomas until way later indicates it's a very slow, smoldering inflammatory chronic response that could be potentially very, very difficult if not impossible to treat."