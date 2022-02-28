Why Nikki Bella Wants to "Make Sure It's Forever" With Artem Chigvintsev Before Getting Married

Watch : Nikki Bella Talks "America's Got Talent: Extreme" Details

Nikki Bella isn't rushing to enter the ring that is marriage.

Though the former WWE star has been happily engaged to Artem Chigvintsev since Nov. 2019, she explained during E! News Daily Pop on Feb. 28 that her outlook on marriage changed after she and the Dancing With the Stars pro welcomed their first child together, son Matteo, 18 months ago.

"Once I had Matteo and I started to raise him, I was like, when I say 'I do,' I want to make sure it's forever," Nikki exclusively shared. "I know there are things that Artem wants too—like he really wants his parents there—but also, overall, I don't want my son to go through a divorce."

There's also her past and "everything I've been through" to consider, especially since so much of her life has been "very public," Nikki noted. And while she didn't go into detail, she's previously been open about the fact that she married her high school sweetheart at the age of 20. Then, years later, she got engaged to John Cena only for the two to eventually split and call off the wedding in 2018.