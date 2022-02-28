“Proud” Travis Barker Praises Son Landon as He Follows in His Footsteps

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's FASHIONABLE Family

Like father like son.

Drummer Travis Barker praised his son Landon Barker on Instagram, posting a photo of himself hugging his son during his show at The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 26. In the photo, audience members in the packed crowd snapped pictures of the heartfelt moment and cheered on the father-son duo.

Travis wrote in the post, "Proud of you son."

Landon shared the photo on his Instagram Story along with recordings from people in the audience, including Travis' fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian.

The 18-year-old rapper and singer performs under the name OTG Landon, with OTG standing for "On The Grind." He dropped his first single "Don't Need Her" in October 2018 and has since released three additional songs.

Landon's flourishing music career has been years in the making.

Celebrating his son's birthday on Oct. 9, Travis posted photos of Landon at different ages on his Instagram—one showing him as a toddler at a drum set with sticks in his hand.