“Proud” Travis Barker Praises Son Landon as He Follows in His Footsteps

Travis Barker joined his son Landon Ash Barker on stage at The Roxy Theatre for an embrace in front of the crowd, later sharing how proud he is of the up-and-coming music artist.

Like father like son.

Drummer Travis Barker praised his son Landon Barker on Instagram, posting a photo of himself hugging his son during his show at The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 26. In the photo, audience members in the packed crowd snapped pictures of the heartfelt moment and cheered on the father-son duo.

Travis wrote in the post, "Proud of you son."

Landon shared the photo on his Instagram Story along with recordings from people in the audience, including Travis' fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian.

The 18-year-old rapper and singer performs under the name OTG Landon, with OTG standing for "On The Grind." He dropped his first single "Don't Need Her" in October 2018 and has since released three additional songs.

Landon's flourishing music career has been years in the making.

Celebrating his son's birthday on Oct. 9, Travis posted photos of Landon at different ages on his Instagram—one showing him as a toddler at a drum set with sticks in his hand.

Before the teen's big night, Kourtney and Travis were spotted heading into the venue in matching red outfits. Travis strolled up in a reflective red bomber jacket while Kourtney paired a red bustier top with a maroon jacket.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The night was a total family affair with Travis' 16-year-old daughter Alabama Barker also there to cheer on her brother along side the soon-to-be married couple, posting clips from the show on her Instagram Story.  

Kourtney and Travis were also spotted at the Roxy the night before, when they joined besties Machine Gun Kelly and fiancé Megan Fox at Avril Lavigne's latest concert. Machine Gun Kelly and Travis performed with the "Sk8r Boi" singer, warming up the stage for Landon to take the baton the next night. 

