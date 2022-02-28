15 Cute New Adds to Kate Spade Surprise’s Sitewide 75% Off Sale That We Can't Get Enough Of

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Who's ready for spring? We know we are! If you are too, Kate Spade Surprise has all your spring wardrobe must-haves at really great prices. In fact, everything on site is up to 75% off right now, and that includes all their new spring styles.

If you didn't already know, Kate Spade Surprise has Deals of the Day where you can save even more on items that are already heavily discounted. Today, you can score the ultra-chic, shopper-fave Natalia medium flap shoulder bag in both quilted and tweed for just $129. That's an extra $20 off its usual sale price.

If you're looking for cute new shoes and sandals that are perfect for spring, Kate Spade Surprise has no shortage of options for you. We are loving these Cabana Sandals, which are just $49 right now. We're also obsessed with these pretty Bikini Bow slides for $39.

Whether you're shopping for clothing, shoes, jewelry or bags, Kate Spade Surprise has something for you. We've rounded up some of our favorite new adds, check those out below.