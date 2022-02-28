See Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Hold Hands in New Photos From Outer Banks Set

What happens in the Outer Banks doesn't always stay in the Outer Banks.
Fans of the hit Netflix show Outer Banks went into a frenzy on Feb. 28 after photos of Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, who play lovers John B and Sarah Cameron on the show, holding hands surfaced on social media from the series' official Instagram account.
"HOLD ON MADELYN AND CHASE ARE BACK TOGETHER???" tweeted one person, while another wrote, "Chase and Madelyn are back?? I don't think this is them playing the characters, JJ holding Rafe doesn't make sense, they hate each other…so…"
The comments about the alleged reconciliation did not stop there, however, some fans believed the photo was just for promo and not an indication that Madelyn and Chase were back together. A social media user tweeted, "it would be weird if the obx account didn't post pics of Madelyn and chase being all cutesy and stuff their characters are a couple and are ‘married' and a fan favorite i mean-."
Chase, 29, and Madelyn, 24, first confirmed their relationship in the summer of 2020 after he posted an Instagram photo of their beach date with the caption, "Cats outta the bag."
However, in Nov. 2021, they called it quits after a year of dating. A source told E! News that the couple had been "done for a while" and confirmed that Madelyn was now "talking to other people casually" and "just kind of living her single girl moment."
Later that month, Madelyn and Chase sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted together in a fan photo in Atlanta over the Thanksgiving holiday. And that night, they were spotted in a TikTok video dancing behind the DJ booth during SG Lewis' set at District. The pair were also seen taking photos together at the nightclub.
That wasn't the last time that Madelyn and Chase were spotted together after their breakup. A source told E! News in Dec. 2021 that the co-stars were "looking very close and cozy" at a People's Choice Awards afterparty at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.