Bachelor Nation's Mikey Tenerelli Is Married! All the Details on His Fairytale Wedding

This trip to Mexico is one Mikey Tenerelli won't soon forget.

E! News can exclusively confirm that the former Bachelor in Paradise star married Katelyn Wood on Feb. 25 at Flora Farms in San Jose del Cabo. Surrounded by family and close friends, the couple exchanged vows in a ceremony planned and designed by Elsilu Events.

"The entire night we kept saying that we can't even believe this was our own wedding," Mikey exclusively shared with E! News. "From the florals to the decor, the officiant, the amazing service and atmosphere, it still feels like a dream."

For the special day, the groom wore a tux from Hugo Boss. As for Katelyn, she stunned in a dress from Pronovias.

Fans first met Mikey on season nine of The Bachelorette when he competed for Desiree Hartsock's heart. After not receiving a final rose in 2013, the CrossFit enthusiast got a second chance at love by appearing on the second season of Bachelor in Paradise

photos
Bachelor Nation's Still-Rosy Romances

His happily ever after, however, didn't come until he met Katelyn. Now, the couple is ready to celebrate. And no, cameras aren't invited. 

For more highlights from Mikey and Katelyn's weekend wedding captured by SwellDani, keep scrolling.

@my_swell_life
They Do!

On Feb. 25, Bachelor Nation's Mikey Tenerelli and Katelyn Wood were able to exchange vows in front of family and friends in Mexico. 

@my_swell_life
Big Reveal

Mikey will never forget the moment he laid eyes on his wife during their wedding day. "I was stunned," he said. "Obviously I know I have a beautiful wife, but I was blown away. I didn't know if I was going to get choked up, but when I turned around at our first look, it was breathtaking." 

@my_swell_life
TV Family

E! News has learned former Bachelor host Chris Harrison sent a very nice video message to the groom. In addition, Mike's former co-star Dan Cox also shared his well wishes for the wedding. 

@my_swell_life
Venue Views

Guests fortunate enough to score an invite were able to dance late into the night under the stars. 

@my_swell_life
All in the Details

Based out of Northern Michigan, Elsilu Events ensured every detail was perfect for guests attending Mikey and Katelyn's wedding. 

@my_swell_life
Golden Moment

"We knew it was meant to be when not only we had an amazing bond, but our families met and we all became one," Mikey shared with E! News. "Our families are very important to us and once everyone came together, there was no way either of us were ever going to look back." 

@my_swell_life
Perfect Day

After getting engaged at Michigan's Nubs Nob Ski Resort in December 2020, the pair was finally able to have their wedding day. Congrats newlyweds! 

