Wrestling Star Daffney Unger's Cause of Death Revealed

New details surrounding Daffney Unger's death are being revealed.

According to the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner, the professional wrestler died of an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. In the official report obtained by E! News on Feb. 28, the medical examiner also confirmed that Unger's manner of death was suicide.

The incident report stated that Unger struggled with her mental health. She had a known medical history of bipolar disorder and multiple previous head injuries.

Back on Sept. 2, the 46-year-old was found dead on her bed after officers arrived to her Georgia home for a welfare check. Her death was later confirmed in a statement by SHIMMER women's professional wrestling. "We are very sad to have to announce the passing of Shannon Spruill aka Daffney Unger," the statement read. "We are posting this at the request of her family. Please respect their privacy at this trying time."

Unger wrestled for World Championship Wrestling between 1999 and 2001 and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling between 2008 and 2011.