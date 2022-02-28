Here's How Coco Austin and Ice-T Schedule "Sexy Time" While Parenting Daughter Chanel

Watch : Ice-T Defends Wife Coco Austin for Breastfeeding Their 5 Year Old

Keeping the spark alive, one calendar appointment at a time.

At least, that's how Coco Austin and Ice-T find a balance between family time with daughter Chanel, 6, and, well, alone time.

After he spends day on set filming Law & Order: SVU, the actor and his wife of 21 years make the evenings about Chanel. "It's really cute because he turns into a little teddy bear with her. She could say anything to him, and he will get it," the model said on E! News' Daily Pop on Feb. 28. "At the end of the night we turn our bed into the family bed: All three dogs, her, we all turn our family bed into our bonding times since we don't see dad during the day."

Which is why they've learned to plan any intimate moments together. "Sexy time is kind of iffy because now we turned it into the family bed," she explained. But we schedule those times in. We have a dog handler to take the dogs, we have a babysitter. It is so worth it because it is not going to last forever. Her being little like this is not going to last forever."