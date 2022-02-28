Here's How Coco Austin and Ice-T Schedule "Sexy Time" While Parenting Daughter Chanel

2022 SAG Awards

Keeping the spark alive, one calendar appointment at a time.

At least, that's how Coco Austin and Ice-T find a balance between family time with daughter Chanel, 6, and, well, alone time.

After he spends day on set filming Law & Order: SVU, the actor and his wife of 21 years make the evenings about Chanel. "It's really cute because he turns into a little teddy bear with her. She could say anything to him, and he will get it," the model said on E! News' Daily Pop on Feb. 28. "At the end of the night we turn our bed into the family bed: All three dogs, her, we all turn our family bed into our bonding times since we don't see dad during the day."

Which is why they've learned to plan any intimate moments together. "Sexy time is kind of iffy because now we turned it into the family bed," she explained. But we schedule those times in. We have a dog handler to take the dogs, we have a babysitter. It is so worth it because it is not going to last forever. Her being little like this is not going to last forever."

As for Chanel's latest milestones, Coco revealed her mini-me wants to follow in mommy's footsteps. "She wants to be a modeler when she gets older," she shared. "Not a model, she wants to be a modeler, that's her word."

Until then, Coco is simply basking in the joys of motherhood. "She's the best child ever," she raved. "Seriously, like, how did this come out of me because she is so good. We are besties. We had a hard time today going to school because she didn't want me to leave her. She sat there and cried. It gets me all teary-eyed." 

Instagram/@Coco

It's that age, or, as Coco put it, "growing pains."

"She has, like, four teeth at one time coming in," Coco shared, noting Chanel has suffered several fevers. "She's going through some extras right now, and I feel bad for her, but that's growing up."

Scroll through the gallery below to relive Chanel's cutest family photos.

Instagram
If the Shoe Fits!

Baby Chanel enjoyed a shopping outing with her mom in Prague and showed that she's not too young to share in the fun.

Instagram
Daddy's Girl

"Every moment with daddy is super cool..Even Cheeto time!! Late night snack on bus," mom captioned this picture of quality father-daughter time while the rapper is on tour.

Instagram
Summer Fun

The former bikini model and her little one soaked up the sun at their house in Arizona.

Instagram
Model-In-Training

"Someone caught me in mom's shoe closest again...So I guess I'll strike some of my poses," Coco captioned the shot of the cute tot showing off her modeling abilities.

Instagram
Growing Collection

The two-year-old showed off her enviable collection of toys in this adorable post.

Instagram
Royal Family

The famous family visited the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas and sat upon a gold throne.

Instagram
Makin' It Rain

Starting young! Chanel threw money in this hilarious imagine which was captioned, "Baby Hustler."

Brad Barket/Getty Images for NARAS
Backstage VIP

While celebrating music's biggest weekend, the mother-daughter duo visits the WowWee table featuring crystal-studded Fingerlings at the GRAMMY Gift Lounge.

Samantha Nandez
Shopper in Training

Ice-T and Coco celebrate CYBEX's launch of its newest stroller collection, the MIOS, with their daughter. 

Instagram
High Five

At 13 months, Chanel is growing up to be a big star!

Instagram
Thumbs Up

It's family day at iPic Theaters as Ice-T and Coco bring Chanel to see The Girl on the Train

Instagram
Bling, Bling

Little Chanel dresses up for New York Fashion Week with a pair of custom, crystal-embellished sneakers because she's just cool like that.

Instagram
#Perfection

So adorable! Chanel is always ready for her close-up.

Instagram
Boss Baby

What's a baby girl to do with so many headbands and bows? Look cute, of course!

Instagram
Shoe Game

Coco better watch out because Chanel's got her eyes on mama's heels!

Instagram
Peek-a-Boo

Aww! Chanel is having the time of her life playing peek-a-boo with dad.

Instagram
Flamingo Cutie

"Don't hate on my pink flamingo outfit!" her mom wrote.

Instagram
Up and at 'Em

Baby Chanel is held by her mother in between her besties, Spartacus and Maximus.

Instagram
Giddy Up

Baby Chanel hitches a ride with Spartacus.

Instagram
Twinning Again!

The mother-daughter duo are all smiles in their matching striped swimsuits.

Instagram
Tutu Cute

Chanel looked quite happy to be spending the day with her mama on a photo shoot!

Coco / Snapchat
Sound Check

The baby watches her dad perform with the band Body Count in Arizona.

Instagram
Dog Sitters

Chanel appears with her big brothers Spartacus and Maximus.

Instagram
Daddy's Little Girl

The baby appears with her father in a photo posted on her (yes her) Instagram page.

Coco / Snapchat
Meal Time!

The baby tries solid food for the first time.

Instagram
"Instagram Famous"

Well, obviously... She is a superstar.

Instagram
Hats Off to a Baby Fashion Icon

Chanel's style is effortlessly cute--just look at those sunflowers!

Instagram
Mommy's Little Princess

Could Chanel's grin be any cuter?

Instagram
Island Girls

Coco and Chanel say hello to Snapchat!

Instagram
Lovebug!

"I spend more time getting Chanel dressed than me..Its an event everyday. I love it when everything matches perfectly," writes Coco.

