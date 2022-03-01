Will Better Things Get a Reboot or Movie? The Cast Says...

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

All good things must come to an end, right?

Monday, Feb. 28 marks the beginning of the end for FX's dramedy Better Things, as the show's fifth and final season debuts at 10 p.m. Yet, as reboots, reunions and follow-up films continue to dominate the industry—here's looking at you And Just Like That...—we find ourselves hoping that we're only saying "goodbye for now" to shows like Better Things.

In the hope of making our dream a reality, we asked creator Pamela Adlon, who also plays Fox family matriarch Sam, her thoughts on a possible Better Things reboot or film. "Oh my god, shoot me now, 'Sam's the new Phil,'" Adlon quipped at the Feb. 23 season five premiere at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. "I've thought about that."

When asked about a potential film, she further joked that she's been "trying to talk to Kim Cattrall about it, but she won't return my calls."