Aisha Tyler Calls Out "Messy Journalism" After Being Mistaken for Sasha Obama

Aisha Tyler is setting the record straight after a "messy" case of mistaken identity.

Over the weekend, the former The Talk co-host, 51, took to social media to clarify an article published by the Daily Mail mistakenly labeling her as Sasha Obama, who is (of course) the youngest daughter of former president, Barack Obama.



Instead of the 20-year-old named in the photo's caption—in reality, it was Aisha seen grinning ear to ear as she walked over to greet none other than Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the Los Angeles hotspot, Mother Wolf. And after seeing her photo with a surprisingly different title, Aisha clarified things in the best way possible.



"Dear @DailyMailUK: I VERY much appreciate you mistaking me for the lovely 20-year-old Sasha Obama," Aisha tweeted on Feb. 27. "I'll assume that was due to my buoyant, youthful appearance & not just messy journalism."

Not one to skim over her exciting run-in, regardless of the mishap, Aisha also wrote, "Regardless, it was fantastic to see the legendary @Beyonce & Jay-Z at dinner. They were dazzling and gracious (especially to my friend @JarettSays, just out of frame) & the meal at #motherwolfla was truly spectacular. Can't wait to go back!"