Love Is Blind’s Shayne Jansen Puts Shaina Hurley Romance Rumors “to Rest”

Watch : Ladies of "Love Is Blind" Season 2 REUNITE in Las Vegas

TBD if love truly is blind, but perhaps it allows for second chances?

Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen took to Instagram on Feb. 27 to pen a special message to his former fiancée Natalie Lee, who walked away from their wedding as the pair was set to say their vows.



"Natalie Mina Lee. Where do I start?" wrote the 32-year-old. "This journey with you will be something I'll never forget. It was easily the best time of my life and I would do it all over again knowing I get to spend more time with you. From our first date eating in-n-out and you getting both milkshakes to our walks around grant park. You are the most beautiful soul and you really brought out the best in me as a man."



Shayne also hinted that things between him and Natalie, 29, may not be over just yet. "As a man watching our story over again I'm remorseful for my actions and all I can do is learn from them to be a better man," he continued, referencing their pre-wedding fight [did I just finish this over the weekend? Perhaps.] "I'm proud of being vulnerable and being as genuine as possible. I don't know what's next for us but I do know that I will never stop loving you."