Save Up to 83% On These 20 Lulus Styles With Prices Starting at $5

Lulus is the epitome of affordable luxury. Whether you're looking for some classic pieces to build a foundation for your wardrobe or if you're looking for on-trend styles, Lulus is the place to shop. They have well-made, sophisticated styles that will become staples in your outfit rotation.
If you're wallet is hurting from some recent shopping, you need to check out the Lulus sale section. We found amazing outerwear, going out tops, sweaters, activewear, two-piece sets, and even three-piece sets for 83% off their original prices.
We found some can't-miss deals starting at just $5 at Lulus.
Lulus Braid it Up Blush Pink Satin Braided Headband
Say goodbye to a bad hair day with this headband. It's a simple, yet elegant way to elevate any ensemble.
Lulus At the Lodge Burgundy Fuzzy Tie-Strap Cropped Sweater Tank
This is so comfortable for lounging around the house, but the ties at the shoulders add some fun to the look for a night out.
Lulus Sultry Vibes Rust Orange Satin Lace-Up Cowl Neck Tank Top
You just found your go-to top for a date night or a girls night out. The cowl neck in the front is classic, but that tie at the back is an absolute showstopper.
Lulus Truly Exceptional Beige Multi Plaid Pleated Skort
This skort is everything. It gives those preppy Gossip Girl vibes, but it's a skort, which means you won't have any of those stresses that can accompany wearing a tight skirt. Throw on some tights in cold weather and you will be oh-so-chic.
Lulus Casually Chic Burgundy Off-the-Shoulder Long Sleeve Romper
It's very rare that you can look chic and feel comfy at the same time, but this romper gets the job done. Plus, this burgundy color is so flattering on all skin tones.
Lulus Sweet and Cozy Black Multi Plaid Oversized Knit Wrap
If you're just wearing a plain tank top or t-shirt, you can instantly add some polish to your look with this plaid, oversized wrap.
Lulus Enticing Evening Black Floral Print Mini Slip Dress
This mini dress strikes the perfect balance between sexy and cute. It's perfect on its own for spring and summer, but you can easily wear this in the fall or winter with some tights, boots, and a leather jacket.
Lulus Autumnal Days Camel Ribbed Off-the-Shoulder Bodycon Maxi Dress
If you're looking for something you can wear all day and all night, this off-the-shoulder bodycon dress is the way to go! You can easily dress this up or you can go for a casual look with this one. This camel color is just such a staple for your wardrobe. The burgundy version of this dress is also incredibly flattering.
Lulus Came to Chill Black Ribbed Cutout Long Sleeve Waist Tie Crop Top
The cut-out look is so on-trend these days. Pair this top with your favorite black pants or a skirt for a matching look, but, let's be honest, a black top goes with everything.
Lulus Leaving an Impression Black Sleeveless Sweater Dress
This is one of those looks we all need in our wardrobe. It's a true classic that can be styled in so many ways. You'll wear this for years to come.
Lulus Call Me Romantic Red Lace Ruffled Long Sleeve Top
This top is so incredibly sophisticated and it looks expensive, but you can nab this style for just $19. It's also available in black.
Raid Maniac Black Crocodile-Embossed Knee-High Boots
You just found your new go-to pair of boots. The faux croc texture bring a unique touch to the standard black boot and the color matches with everything.
Lulus Festively Fall Heather Beige Fringe Poncho
This is something you need in your closet in case of a fashion emergency. This is great to instantly dress up any look. You will look put-together immediately when you throw this on, even over a plain white t-shirt.
Lulus Warming Up for Winter Ivory Knit Collared Sweater
Don't you just love a winter white? This soft, cozy sweater is tough to resist. And that collar just adds some polish to an otherwise casual look.
Lulus Eternal Autumn Cream Floral Print Quilted Bomber Jacket
How much do you love this floral bomber jacket? You can wear this one in the fall, spring, and even during a chilly summer night. It's so unique, yet so versatile at the same time. It's a definite "add to cart" piece.
Lulus Ski Slopes Dark Green Oversized Puffer Jacket
This discount is just too good to pass up! Wear this dark green puffer when you hit the slopes or for running errands. You will stay warm, look cute, and get tons of compliments.
Vero Moda Stella Light Blue Hooded Long Puffer Jacket
Low temperatures call for high style. This long, hooded puffer is just what you need to brighten up a gloomy winter day.
Touch of Magic Navy Blue Floral Print Two-Piece Jumpsuit
A two-piece outfit is a definite must because you get so much from one purchase. Of course, you have that perfectly coordinated matching set, but you also have two separates that you can pair with some of your favorite pieces that are already in your wardrobe. This set also comes in black and white.
Embrace the Cold Mauve Quilted Long Puffer Jacket
This color is just so gorgeous? This mauve coat will keep you warm during those chilly winter days.
Lulus Cool Beginnings Black Quilted Puffer Jacket
A black puffer jacket is always a good idea. This is a cold weather staple with a high shine twist.
