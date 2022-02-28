Euphoria's Javon Walton Speaks Out After That Shocking Season 2 Finale

"Man, I just hope he's alive," Javon told Esquire. "Because I'm sure he didn't just get shot one time by taking cover in the bathtub and getting shot through the wall," adding, "You know that Fez needs Ash, and Ash needs Fez. They both really rely on each other, so it's going to be really hard for both of them."

Javon told the publication that he envisions Ashtray playing dead after being shot by the police during the raid. For season three, the Umbrella Academy actor said he could be on the run and ultimately reunite with his brother Fez.

"With Fez in jail, I feel like he's going to get out no matter what," he noted. "I don't know how, but I feel like he's definitely going to be able to get out somehow. And Ash is definitely going to find a way back to him because that's the person he cares about most to him. That's what I would want to happen, is for Ash and Fez to reunite. People love the Ash and Fez duo. The Fesh train!"