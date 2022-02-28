Euphoria's Javon Walton Speaks Out After That Shocking Season 2 Finale

Warning: This story contains spoilers for the Euphoria season two finale.
It's safe to say people were not feeling very euphoric following the season two finale of Euphoria, however, Javon Walton, who plays Ashtray on the hit HBO series, is hoping that his character is still alive after being shot by the police in the finale.
During a recent conversation with Esquire published Feb. 28, the 15-year-old shared that in earlier drafts of the show, Fezco (Angus Cloud) was initially the one who was supposed to die in the police raid. However, the script changed and fans were left reeling once Ashtray locked himself in the bathroom and began shooting at the police as they raided his home.
Although Euphoria viewers never actually see Ashtray get shot, they did hear a gunshot ring out seconds after an officer pointed the red laser of his gun at the young boy's head.
"Man, I just hope he's alive," Javon told Esquire. "Because I'm sure he didn't just get shot one time by taking cover in the bathtub and getting shot through the wall," adding, "You know that Fez needs Ash, and Ash needs Fez. They both really rely on each other, so it's going to be really hard for both of them."
Javon told the publication that he envisions Ashtray playing dead after being shot by the police during the raid. For season three, the Umbrella Academy actor said he could be on the run and ultimately reunite with his brother Fez.
"With Fez in jail, I feel like he's going to get out no matter what," he noted. "I don't know how, but I feel like he's definitely going to be able to get out somehow. And Ash is definitely going to find a way back to him because that's the person he cares about most to him. That's what I would want to happen, is for Ash and Fez to reunite. People love the Ash and Fez duo. The Fesh train!"
Euphoria fans can only hope the brother duo reunites, but one can only assume it won't happen. Following the finale, fans took to social media to express their grief after Ashtray was shot and presumably killed.
"RIP ashtray the truest definition of ‘ride or die' out there," tweeted one user, while another wrote, "RIP Ashtray. Pour out a lil' liquor for a real one."