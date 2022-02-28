Olivia Wilde Shares Glimpse Into Her Parenting Life With Sweet Photo

Now we know where the wilde things are.
Over the weekend, Olivia Wilde gave her fans a heartwarming glimpse at time spent with her kids Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5. The Don't Worry Darling director snapped a photo of herself wearing the head of an elephant costume, captioning the Feb. 27 Instagram Story pic, "That Sunday kind of parenting."
Olivia's too-cute-for-words photo was uploaded a few hours before her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis gave a shoutout to their kids during his acceptance speech at the 2022 SAG Awards. For his buzzworthy role in Ted Lasso, Jason won the award for Outstanding Performance By a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.
"Thank you very much to all you guys first and foremost, thank you—there's my ensemble cast of Ted Lasso," Jason opened his speech. "Thank you to Apple, Warner Brothers, all the writers. Everybody in post-production, everybody in production, our COVID crew that kept everybody safe all last season."
He added, "Thanks to my kids, thanks to, you know, everybody I got to take improv classes with. Do improv shows with, everybody from Second City. My cast and crew and generation at SNL. My folks, my family and this chosen family here. So, thank you very much. I really appreciate it."
More than a year after their 2020 split, a source close to the Booksmart director told E! News her and Jason's "relationship as co-parents is a work in progress."
"They are figuring it out as they go," the insider said last July. Explaining that Olivia's children are naturally "very important to her," the source added that "she's committed to resolving any past or future issues with Jason."
That means doing whatever it takes to maintain a sense of stability. "She tries to just keep the peace," summed up the insider. "She knows she is a great mom and will always do what's best for her kids."