Andrew Garfield and Girlfriend Alyssa Miller Make Debut as a Couple at 2022 SAG Awards

As a nominee at the 2022 SAG Awards, Andrew Garfield's evening also doubled as a date night for him and girlfriend Alyssa Miller. See the photos of the couple from their night out.

By Kisha Forde Feb 28, 2022 1:31 PM
And the award for cutest couple debut goes to…
 
Two weeks after E! News confirmed Andrew Garfield and Sports Illustrated model Alyssa Miller are dating, the pair made their official debut as a couple at the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday, Feb. 27.
 
Andrew—who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his part in tick, tick…BOOM!—matched his other half by wearing an all-black suit with silver pinstripe detail paired with a black button-down. As for her ensemble, Alyssa wore a black boyfriend blazer with matching pants, complete with a white ruffle button-down shirt underneath.
 
The pair's glamorous date night comes less than a month after they were spotted leaving a tennis court together in Malibu, Calif. on Feb. 13. And while their outfits for that particular date may have differed, one similarity between them was crystal clear: they were both grinning from ear to ear.

As an eyewitness told E! News of the two, they "were certainly happy in each other's company and not hiding anything."

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

However, Andrew and Alyssa's affection wasn't the only chemistry in plain sight during the evening. For every couple at the 2022 SAG Awards, keep scrolling…

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Andrew Garfield & Alyssa Miller

For their debut as a couple, Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller were a match made in heaven.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Award
Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker

Although Vanessa Hudgens walked the red carpet solo, she met up with her baseball player boyfriend Cole Tucker inside the event.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

Couple goals! The country musician and Being the Ricardos actress give each other some love.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

This 1883 couple has us yelling yee-haw with their stylish appearance.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Naomi Watts & Billy Crudup

After flying under the radar for many years, the couple makes their red carpet debut at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Emilie Livingston & Jeff Goldblum

Who wore it best? Jeff's partner gives him a run for his money in a chic pantsuit.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons

Talk about a power couple. The Power of the Dog stars are both nominated for their respective roles.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Jada Pinkett-Smith & Will Smith

The King Richard actor looks like a Fresh Prince with wife Jada by his side.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Kevin Costner & Christine Baumgartner

This cowboy sure knows how to clean up! The Yellowstone star donned a tux for his night out.

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Bianca Rodrigues & Luke Grimes

The Yellowstone star left his cowboy hat at home for his red carpet date night.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Benedict Cumberbatch & Sophie Hunter

The Power of the Dog actor and his wife look radiant as ever on the red carpet.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Melanie Lynskey & Jason Ritter

The Yellowjackets actress brings hubby Jason Ritter as her plus-one.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Oscar Isaac & Elvira Lind

No armpit smells here! The stunning couple sport pink accents on the red carpet.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Alan Ruck & Mireille Enos

Connor who? The Succession star gave off a devil may care attitude as he and his wife walked the red carpet.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Patrick Wilson & Dagmara Dominczyk

The Succession actress brought her husband, the Phantom of the Opera actor Patrick Wilson, as her plus-one for the star-studded event.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Elizabeth McLaughlin & Christoph Sanders

These two are the ultimate power couple, with Elizabeth in a stunning gold dress and Christoph in an all-black ensemble.

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Julianna Marguiles & Keith Lieberthal

Pretty in pink! The Morning Show actress and her partner strike a pose on the carpet.

Getty Images
Sacha Dhawan & Anjil Mohindra

Like his character on The Great, Sacha embraces the finer things in life with a stunning designer look.  

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Shannon Kenny & Néstor Carbonell

The Morning Show actor dons his evening attire with his wife by his side.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Mark Duplass & Katie Aselton

The Morning Show actor looks effortlessly chic in a traditional tux. 

For a full recap of the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, watch Daily Pop on Monday, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. and Nightly Pop at 11 p.m., only on E!

