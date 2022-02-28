Andrew Garfield and Girlfriend Alyssa Miller Make Debut as a Couple at 2022 SAG Awards

Watch : Andrew Garfield on Channeling Jonathan Larson for "Tick, Tick...BOOM!"

And the award for cutest couple debut goes to…



Two weeks after E! News confirmed Andrew Garfield and Sports Illustrated model Alyssa Miller are dating, the pair made their official debut as a couple at the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday, Feb. 27.



Andrew—who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his part in tick, tick…BOOM!—matched his other half by wearing an all-black suit with silver pinstripe detail paired with a black button-down. As for her ensemble, Alyssa wore a black boyfriend blazer with matching pants, complete with a white ruffle button-down shirt underneath.



The pair's glamorous date night comes less than a month after they were spotted leaving a tennis court together in Malibu, Calif. on Feb. 13. And while their outfits for that particular date may have differed, one similarity between them was crystal clear: they were both grinning from ear to ear.