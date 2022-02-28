2022 SAG Awards

See All the Red Carpet Fashion

Lady Gaga Did Not Have a Poker Face Meeting These Celebs at 2022 SAG Awards: See Her Cutest Moments

Not only was Lady Gaga one of this year’s nominees at the 2022 SAG Awards, but the actress was also the belle of the ball. See the pics of her celebrating alongside fellow celebs.

By Kisha Forde Feb 28, 2022
AwardsSAG AwardsLady GagaCelebrities
Watch: 2022 SAG Awards Fashion Round-Up: Lady Gaga, Jared Leto & More!

Lady Gaga lives for the applause—and judging from these photos, she deserves another round.
 
The 35-year-old actress—who scored a 2022 SAG Awards nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her role in House of Gucci—drove fans gaga with her stunning ensemble for the evening when she wore a white Armani Privé strapless gown with plunging neckline and metallic bodice.
 
And Gaga's glamourous outfit was suited perfectly for the night—one that she was most proud to celebrate, considering her dedication to the role of Patrizia Reggiani in the biographical crime film.
 
"I really loved living in her all the time," the singer told Live From E! host Laverne Cox. "I found a lot of joy in studying her and I think that women's stories are beautiful, and they're complicated and complex."
 
However, it's clear that Lady Gaga was excited to celebrate more than her nomination, as she was seen gushing over her fellow peers throughout the star-studded evening.

photos
Best Dressed At The 2022 SAG Awards

Keep scrolling for all the pics of the singer on the edge of glory:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedi
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban & Lady Gaga
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedi
Salma Hayek & Lady Gaga
James Veysey/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga
Rob Latour/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Selena Gomez & Lady Gaga
George Pimentel/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Javier Bardem & Lady Gaga
Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock
Lin-Manuel Miranda & Lady Gaga
Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Marlee Matlin, Emilia Jones & Lady Gaga
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Helen Mirren & Lady Gaga
James Veysey/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Kim Joo-ryeong & Lady Gaga

For a full recap of the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, watch Daily Pop on Monday, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. and Nightly Pop at 11 p.m., only on E!

