Lady Gaga Did Not Have a Poker Face Meeting These Celebs at 2022 SAG Awards: See Her Cutest Moments

Watch : 2022 SAG Awards Fashion Round-Up: Lady Gaga, Jared Leto & More!

Lady Gaga lives for the applause—and judging from these photos, she deserves another round.



The 35-year-old actress—who scored a 2022 SAG Awards nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her role in House of Gucci—drove fans gaga with her stunning ensemble for the evening when she wore a white Armani Privé strapless gown with plunging neckline and metallic bodice.



And Gaga's glamourous outfit was suited perfectly for the night—one that she was most proud to celebrate, considering her dedication to the role of Patrizia Reggiani in the biographical crime film.



"I really loved living in her all the time," the singer told Live From E! host Laverne Cox. "I found a lot of joy in studying her and I think that women's stories are beautiful, and they're complicated and complex."



However, it's clear that Lady Gaga was excited to celebrate more than her nomination, as she was seen gushing over her fellow peers throughout the star-studded evening.