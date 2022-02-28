Euphoria Kills Off Fan-Favorite Character in HBO Finale and Twitter Is Angry

Warning: This story contains spoilers for the Euphoria finale.
We always knew this day would come.
Ashtray (Javon Walton) may be the younger one of the two, but his size has never stopped him from protecting Fezco (Angus Cloud). It's a recurring theme in Euphoria: Fezco finds himself at odds with some meathead, like Cal (Eric Dane), and Ash steps in with gun/knife in hand to ward off the attack.
And normally, Fez is able to stop him before it goes too far. But this time, in the season two finale, Ash didn't even wait to get the go-ahead from Fez. He simply shoved a knife in Custer's (Tyler Chase) throat before anyone could stop him.
As they prepare for the police to invade their apartment, Fez insists that he has to take the blame but, again, it's too late. As police in SWAT gear enter the apartment, Ash locks himself in the bathroom with a ton of ammo, before shooting blindly and wounding Fez in the process.
The police are left with no option but to kill Ash as Fez—and Twitter—watched in anguish.
This was just one of the many emotional scenes in the finale, though there are some lighter moments.
Notably, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) gets the s--t beat out of her by Maddy (Alexa Demie) after she threw a fit and yelled at Lexi (Maude Apatow) in front of the entire school. Maddy basically chased Cassie off the stage, with Kat (Barbie Ferreira) and Barbara "BB" Brooks a.k.a Vape Girl (Sophia Rose Wilson) rallying her on.
As Maddy gets her payback, so does Nate (Jacob Elordi). For one reason or another, he decided that he should turn Cal in to the police for being a creep.
All in all, we have to commend Lexi for putting on a play that was Broadway quality. But we can't necessarily blame Cassie for being pissed that she included that carousel scene. Imagine your sister putting on a school play featuring one of your most embarrassing and traumatizing moments, as if it was worth reenacting for everyone to see. It's psychotic.
The only real highlight of the finale was that Rue stayed sober for the rest of the school year.
And Twitter, for once, agreed!
Season two of Euphoria is streaming now on HBO Max.