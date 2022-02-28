Euphoria Kills Off Fan-Favorite Character in HBO Finale and Twitter Is Angry

Watch : "Euphoria" Season 2: 18 Makeup Looks We LOVE!

Warning: This story contains spoilers for the Euphoria finale.

We always knew this day would come.

Ashtray (Javon Walton) may be the younger one of the two, but his size has never stopped him from protecting Fezco (Angus Cloud). It's a recurring theme in Euphoria: Fezco finds himself at odds with some meathead, like Cal (Eric Dane), and Ash steps in with gun/knife in hand to ward off the attack.

And normally, Fez is able to stop him before it goes too far. But this time, in the season two finale, Ash didn't even wait to get the go-ahead from Fez. He simply shoved a knife in Custer's (Tyler Chase) throat before anyone could stop him.

As they prepare for the police to invade their apartment, Fez insists that he has to take the blame but, again, it's too late. As police in SWAT gear enter the apartment, Ash locks himself in the bathroom with a ton of ammo, before shooting blindly and wounding Fez in the process.

The police are left with no option but to kill Ash as Fez—and Twitter—watched in anguish.