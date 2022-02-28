Have a Fabulous Day With Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino's Romy and Michele Reunion at the SAG Awards

Watch : What Will Celebrities Eat at 2022 SAG Awards?

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino can still find each other time after time.

The Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion stars reunited on stage at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday evening and proved that their chemistry is just as fabulous today as it was 25 years ago in their classic comedy.

Rocking the same colors they wore in the 1997 film—pink for Kudrow/Michelle, blue for Sorvino/Romy—the Friends alum asked her co-star, "Do you think this is the cutest anyone has ever looked at an awards show?" Sorvino's response, "Oh, totally." We agree!

Of course, they weren't there just to compliment each other on their outfits as Kudrow and Sorvino were handing out the Actor for Outstanding Performance By an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.