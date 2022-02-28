Elle Fanning May Be at the SAG Awards, But She Has Euphoria's Finale on the Brain

Watch : Elle Fanning Talks Finding Herself On "The Great"

Elle Fanning's Euphoria shout-out at the 2022 SAG Awards will have you yelling, "Huzzah!"

On Sunday, Feb. 27, The Great actress, who is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series at the award show, stopped by to chat with Laverne Cox during the Live From E!: SAG Awards pre-show. And during the exclusive interview, Fanning proved that her mind wasn't on the Hollywood event, but instead on the upcoming season two finale for HBO's Euphoria.

After fangirling over fellow SAG Award nominees Reese Witherspoon and Cate Blanchett, Fanning complimented Cox for having Euphoria-esque makeup, adding with a laugh, "The finale's tonight!"

We can't blame Fanning for being excited for the highly anticipated episode of television, as the end to Euphoria's second season is sure to be a memorable one. Last week's episode featured Lexi (Maude Apatow) putting her sister Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and their classmates on blast through a play, titled Our Life.